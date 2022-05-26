ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Justyn Ross makes ridiculous catch, Patrick Mahomes approves

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There’s no hurt feelings in the NFLJustyn Ross didn’t get drafted, but the former Clemson star is doing everything he can to ensure a future with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out this wild one-handed catch Ross made at practice, gaining praise and eyeball emojis all throughout social media.

While catches like that scream premium selection in the NFL Draft, Ross fell due to injury concerns after they took over his final seasons at Clemson. Now, the Chiefs are hoping they found a diamond in the rough with the former Tigers wide receiver.

Luckily for Ross, the most important man in Kansas City was impressed. After seeing thee catch in-person and again on social media, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II couldn’t believe Ross acted like the catch was normal.

“Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it,” tweeted Mahomes.

It’s going to be an uphill climb for Justyn Ross, but the wide receiver has the unmitigated gall to make things happen. While it’s unfortunate injuries prevented him of having his dream moment of being drafted, his dream of a lengthy NFL career is still in arms reach.

And as we’ve seen from Ross, if it’s in arms reach, he’s reeling it in.

More on Justyn Ross, Kansas City Chiefs

Last season, Justyn Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards, catching three touchdowns before suffering a major foot injury.

Moreover, Ross arrived at Clemson as a four-star recruit and the top-ranked prospect in Alabama, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Before last season, the former Clemson star entered the year as the No. 5 wide receiver prospect in the ACC, according to Pro Football Focus. During the football season, CBS Sports projected him to go as high as No. 32 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While watching teams pass on him throughout the NFL Draft, Ross was motivated — tweeting, “Just need dat 1 chance.”

Alas, Justyn Ross is getting it, and it couldn’t be with a better squad. The supremely talented former Clemson star is also feeling supremely slighted and he’s be looking to put the NFL on notice now.

