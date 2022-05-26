ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Clear out for Bijan Robinson

By Ian Boyd about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QyExw_0fr4Z09i00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's been a different sort of offseason around Texas. What used to be a junior day and recruiting dominated news cycle has instead centered around the transfer portal. The Longhorns had a few high profile Edge players they tried to add and were in the running for the returning Biletnikoff winning receiver Jordan Addison, which would have been an interesting boost to the offense. Something's been lost though in the focus on different skill player additions Steve Sarkisian has made or tried to make to his offense.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star Richard Young tweets at Arch Manning ahead of Alabama visit

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior five-star running back Richard Young is taking his official visit to Alabama on the weekend of June 10. There is one fellow recruit he is really looking forward to seeing: New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning. Young tweeted Wednesday at Manning saying,...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart announcement

The University of Georgia is set to extend the contract of head coach Kirby Smart. Smart led UGA to their first football national championship in over 40 years when they defeated Alabama back in January. “It’s just going through the process, taking your time,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks Thursday....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
On3.com

CBS Sports ranks biggest winners of 2022 transfer portal cycle

With just a handful of the top-ranked transfer portal prospects still on the market this offseason, CBS Sports took time to rank which teams used the system best in 2022. From new coaches using the so-called “free agency” to kickstart their tenure to veteran coaches adapting to the times, plenty of the big names landed more big names.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Longhorns
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With Texas vs. Alabama Kickoff Time

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in a marquee matchup early in the 2022 college football season. With two powerhouse programs like this meeting in a clash of the titans, you'd think the game would be given a primetime television slot. Instead, the official...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Athlon Sports has Michigan football ranked as a top-10 team for the 2022 season

One of the top magazine and digital publications, Athlon Sports released its college football top 25 for the upcoming football season. Michigan is coming off the best season since the College Football Playoff was created in the college football landscape. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship and made it to the CFP — while losing to Georgia in the CFP semifinals. The maize and blue ended the season ranked No. 3 after the final rankings came out.
NFL
On3.com

Isaiah Mozee is a 2025 WR that has burst on the scene with 20 offers

As a freshman, Isaiah Mozee finished with over 400 yards receiving and five touchdowns. The star out of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North is a 2025 prospect to know. A lot of schools are well aware of the 6-foot, 178-pound athlete. Miami-Ohio offered Mozee last summer Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M have offered and taken the total up to 20 before Mozee finishes his freshman year.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

WATCH: Florida provides sneak peek inside new football facility

The Florida Gators are completing the construction of a new football training facility, and they gave a first glimpse into the progress on Friday. Florida tweeted a sneak peek walkthrough of the facility, with former Gators wide receivers Josh Hammond and Frankie Hammond touring the newest addition to the program.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy