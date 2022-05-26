Bethenny Frankel

Say it ain’t so! Kyle Richards may be making the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills her last! The Halloween Kills actress, 53, revealed she is still up in the air about returning for another round after Season 12 left her a bit frazzled. “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E News on May 16. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO