Grafton, MA

Grafton Memorial Day Parade returns on Monday

By lordpaluzzi
graftoncommon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial Day Parade returns after a two year hiatus on Monday, touring the town’s military monuments before the traditional procession down North Street to Grafton Common. The event is hosted by he Delisle-Goulet American...

graftoncommon.com

homenewshere.com

Residents firmly against proposed 40B project

WILMINGTON — Tensions ran high at the Select Board meeting on Monday night during the presentation for an affordable housing proposal at 79 Nichols St. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened by explaining she just received a letter from Mass Housing about the application by Golden Realty Trust for 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. She worked with the town manager to bring representatives for the project to the board meeting less than a week later. Through her, the town could provide a comment letter back to Mass Housing by June 17.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Firefighters 6K, post-race barbecue are indeed back in season

Rain or shine, the Worcester Firefighters 6K is back in June for the first time in three years, booked for the first Sunday of the month at Institute Park. And fortunately, the event has successfully dodged the drops in its 20 previous races. Plenty warm, sure, at times maybe even hot. But the rain neither dampened the field on the figure-8 course nor compromised the post-race barbecue since the inaugural race in 2000. The only precipitation has emanated from the mist machine behind the finish line, provided by the Sutton Fire Department for the past several years.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Sale of former Regal Cinemas property in Westborough moving forward

WESTBOROUGH – The sale of the former Regal Cinemas is moving forward after the Select Board approved a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday. This is the latest step after Westborough was awarded ownership of the property through tax lien foreclosure of the site in January. “[There has been]...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

85 East Road: Ann-Marie Racine of Adams to Tyler Lafrance and Jillian Tatro, $286,500 on 05/12/2022. 275 West Road: Jeffrey J. Goodman and Gregg R. Bromberg of Alford to Richard Dacosta and Kimberly Dacosta, $1,125,000 on 05/09/2022. Becket. 250 Wells Road: Heidi Gonzalez-Fee of Becket to Jessica Gonzalez, $208,500 on...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson firefighters help battle large house fire in Stow

HUDSON – A large fire drew Hudson firefighters to Stow on Thursday night as part of a three-alarm response involving personnel from over a dozen area fire departments. Though no-one was injured, a family of four was displaced after flames burned their 2.5 story home on a wooded hill off Wheeler Road in town, according to a press release.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Fire damages apartment in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – No one was injured, but two people were displaced when a fire broke out in an apartment in Marlborough early Friday morning. The Marlborough Fire Department battled the blaze at the Avana Apartments on Applebriar Lane. The fire was reported at 7:58 a.m., during a shift change...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Winthrop Arms is a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
WINTHROP, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Department Disbanding K-9 Program

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department announced this afternoon that they will be disbanding the K-9 program at the end of this fiscal year (effective July 1st) due to “deep budget cuts ordered by the City Council.”. Greenfield City Council cut $400,000 from the police department’s wages and salaries...
GREENFIELD, MA
WCVB

Polar Park hosts 'A Prom for All Ages'

WORCESTER, Mass. — A nonprofit empowering youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hosted "A Prom For All Ages at Polar Park" Friday night. The dance brought together 200 people for an evening of food, music and dancing, and featured a red carpet walk and photo shoots. Many...
WORCESTER, MA
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stafford, or 12 miles east of Enfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Enfield, Vernon, South Windsor, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton and Palmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA

