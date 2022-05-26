Grafton Memorial Day Parade returns on Monday

Rain or shine, the Worcester Firefighters 6K is back in June for the first time in three years, booked for the first Sunday of the month at Institute Park. And fortunately, the event has successfully dodged the drops in its 20 previous races. Plenty warm, sure, at times maybe even hot. But the rain neither dampened the field on the figure-8 course nor compromised the post-race barbecue since the inaugural race in 2000. The only precipitation has emanated from the mist machine behind the finish line, provided by the Sutton Fire Department for the past several years.

