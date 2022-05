Summer is right around the corner which means it’s time to spend time with your family, relax, and watch movies in the comfort of your local parks in McAllen TX. This year, McAllen Parks and Recreation presents “Movies in the Park,” where you can watch eight popular movies for FREE! So grab your chairs, picnic blankets, favorite snacks, and head out for a relaxing afternoon with your family. Concessions will be available on-site for all attendees.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO