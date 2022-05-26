ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Fiery crash on 710 Freeway leaves 1 dead, CHP says

By City News Service
 2 days ago

At least one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig today in Long Beach.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 3:02 a.m. to the North Long Beach Boulevard off ramp and the southbound 710 Freeway where they found three vehicles in the middle lanes of the freeway, including a white Toyota Tundra and a white sedan, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

One of the vehicles was on fire after apparently colliding with the big rig and one person was possibly trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed all lanes of the freeway for several hours.

Kimball said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2nd man believed to be involved in East L.A. police shootout taken into custody

A second man believed to have been involved in a police shootout in East Los Angeles earlier this week has been taken into custody, officials said Friday. The incident unfolded about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Ford Boulevard and 3rd Street when a California Highway Patrol officer in a marked patrol car spotted two men walking […]
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
