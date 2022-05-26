Fiery crash on 710 Freeway leaves 1 dead, CHP says

At least one person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig today in Long Beach.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at approximately 3:02 a.m. to the North Long Beach Boulevard off ramp and the southbound 710 Freeway where they found three vehicles in the middle lanes of the freeway, including a white Toyota Tundra and a white sedan, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

One of the vehicles was on fire after apparently colliding with the big rig and one person was possibly trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed all lanes of the freeway for several hours.

Kimball said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

