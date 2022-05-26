ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Net migration to UK remained steady in first part of pandemic, figures suggest

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnKG7_0fr4VLBC00

Net migration to the UK remained steady during the first part of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite restrictions on movement in and out of the country, new figures suggest.

Around 239,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to June 2021, down slightly from 260,000 in the year to June 2020.

Almost all of this net migration was accounted for by nationals from outside the European Union.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using a new experimental model for estimating levels of international migration, which means they cannot be compared with previously published data.

But they provide a first clue to migration behaviour during the early stages of the pandemic – a period that coincided with the end of the Brexit transition process and the introduction of a new immigration system.

The number of non-EU nationals who arrived in the UK in the year to June 2021 is estimated to be 332,000, while 81,000 left the country, meaning net migration was likely to be 251,000.

By contrast, slightly more EU nationals are estimated to have left the UK (193,000) than arrived (181,000).

Net migration of British nationals was also estimated to be close to zero.

Jay Lindop, director of the ONS centre for international migration, said: “The 12 months to June 2021 was a period when migration behaviour was impacted by the restrictions imposed to manage the coronavirus pandemic as well as ongoing changes in migration policy following Brexit.

“Bringing together the best sources of data we have available, our latest estimates of net migration suggest that around 239,000 more people came to the UK than left, driven by non-EU immigration.

“Due to the data collection challenges posed by the pandemic, we’ve used new, experimental, methods to produce today’s numbers and these will be finessed over the coming months as more data becomes available, including census numbers.

“While the figures give a snapshot of migration during the pandemic, they should not be compared with historic trends and are subject to change.”

The estimates do not provide a breakdown of reasons for migration, due to limited information on EU nationals.

New EU arrivals to the UK have only required visas from January 2021, while others will have been able to enter if already registered under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Other data sources point to an increase in non-EU student arrivals, the ONS added.

In preparing its new experimental figures, the ONS used Home Office visa data for non-EU migration numbers, while EU migration has been estimated using the Registration and Population Interaction Database (RAPID) created by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Migration#Visas#Uk#The European Union#Eu
rigzone.com

Halliburton, Baker Hughes and More Write to UK Government

Thirty-one organizations in the UK's offshore energy supply chain have written an open letter calling for an end to speculation on a windfall tax. UK companies servicing oil and gas operators have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak against a windfall tax, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has revealed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, says a US recession would be a ‘good’ thing

Tech titan Elon Musk took to Twitter recently to share yet another controversial take, this time espousing his belief that a recession would be “good” for the American economy.Writing late Thursday night in response to a Twitter user’s question about whether the US was headed towards another recession, the Tesla CEO replied with an emphatic, “Yes”. He then went on to explain why this economic downturn, which for most Americans would be viewed as a bad thing (during the 2008 housing crisis, 3.6 million jobs were lost, and more than one million homes were lost to foreclosure), was, in...
ECONOMY
BBC

Former HSBC worker took £900,000 from customers' accounts

A former bank employee has been jailed for taking almost £900,000 out of accounts, police have revealed. Hamzah Issak, 30, altered account details while working at a Leicester branch of HSBC between 2016 and 2018. Enquiries showed a total of £896,645.05 was deposited into other accounts with the assistance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Police prepare for summer of chaos amid fears of civil unrest as 'frustration grows' over cost-of-living crisis

Police forces across Britain are gearing up to tackle increasing civil unrest this summer as the cost of living crisis begins to bite. Though there is no 'specific intelligence' about disorder, policing officials and chief constables are expecting a rise in crime and aggressive behaviour due to the growing frustration over spiraling prices, according to a police source cited by The Times.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Ministers were warned SIX MONTHS AGO about Passport Office applications backlog six MONTHS ago and chaos has now cost Britons a total of £5.4m by forcing them to pay for fast track process

The 'inadequate' performance of six private firms contracted at the Passport Office was known to ministers as far back as six months ago, it has been revealed. Many holidaymakers' plans are up in the air due to backlogs at the agency, with staff warned that the situation is likely to deteriorate before it gets better.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Loss of EU funding clips wings of vital crow study in Cambridge

One of Britain’s most important, and unusual, centres for studying cognition is facing imminent closure as a result of Brexit. Set up 22 years ago to study the minds of crows, rooks and other birds noted for their intelligence, the Cambridge Comparative Cognition Laboratory is set to cease operations in July.
ANIMALS
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy