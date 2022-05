Penn State men’s hockey has hired George Lewis as Director of Hockey Operations, the program announced on Thursday morning. “George has the earned the respect of our staff and alumni through great work in the past as a volunteer assistant coach with our program,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a press release. “Since then, he has shown tremendous growth and had valuable experiences in both coaching and operations during his time in the NAHL and most recently the USHL, with the Lincoln Stars. Because of the person he is, his experience with our program, and the work he has done in junior hockey we are thrilled to have George Lewis join our program as Director of Hockey Operations.”

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO