Here’s something I’m not really proud of: I only rode my bike to class twice last semester. I love riding my bike the 4 miles from my house in Park Forest to my classroom on campus. It’s fun. It’s good exercise. It saves me money on parking. It only takes two extra minutes door-to-door compared to driving (26 vs. 24 minutes). And it’s a small thing that I can do that’s good for the environment. It checks every box.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO