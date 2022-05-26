Living an Earned Life With Marshall Goldsmith

“This is something different,” a character vows in the new season of Stranger Things. “Something new.” In the context of the show, it’s both a promise and a warning. When we last left the city limits of Hawkins, Indiana, it was a different time: in the state of our world, which had yet to experience a global pandemic; in the entertainment industry, where Netflix still rode high as the vanguard of the streaming revolution; and most importantly, in the lives of its cast, who were still child stars at the peak of their precocious powers. It’s now been almost three years in the real world—though, unconvincingly, just a few months in that of the characters. That’s long enough to jeopardize the youthful charm that’s long driven Stranger Things’ appeal, even as the series has taken on an outsize importance to its now-embattled distributor.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO