On Tuesday, just hours after a gunman entered an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 students and two teachers, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, from Connecticut (home to the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown), spoke passionately on the Senate floor: "Why? Why are we here, if not to try to make sure that fewer schools and fewer communities go through what Sandy Hook has gone through, what Uvalde is going through? … I am here on this floor to beg – to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here."

