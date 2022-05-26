ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

How Utah schools handle threats

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5Fax_0fr4P0wS00

UTAH (ABC4) – In the last month alone, police in Utah have reported at least three school threats; two targeting elementary schools in Moab and Provo and one in Bluffdale at Summit Academy.

How threats are handled depends on what school your child attends. Student and school safety specialist Rhett Larsen is a part of the School Safety Center. Back in 2019, the legislature tasked this safety center with creating threat assessment guidelines for schools.

“The team approach is the best way and to have a multidisciplinary team,” said Larsen.

That is in part why Larsen said the School Safety Center endorses the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines, also known as CSTAG, developed by Dr. Dewey Cornell.

Parents react to Texas school shooting

Dr. Cornell said he was inspired by the work he did with the FBI on school shootings as well as work by the Secret Service on threat assessment. In his research, Dr. Cornell found schools make two mistakes: underreaction and overreaction.

“Maybe they bring a plastic knife to school, in their lunchbox. They do something that’s not really posing a serious threat, but it raises concern, and schools often will overreact, they’ll use zero tolerance,” said Dr. Cornell.

Dr. Cornell said overreacting can take away resources from legitimate threats and often does more harm than good for the child.

Gunman’s online activity warned of Texas school shooting

The CSTAG model consists of five steps. The first two steps involve evaluating the threat and determining if there is intent behind it. If there is intent, there is a list of required precautions. Depending on the severity, which has a specific definition, a safety evaluation and plan must be completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJmdW_0fr4P0wS00

While this is considered the gold standard in Utah, it’s not required.

“They should have threat assessment. They should have multidisciplinary teams, but there’s nothing written that they should have it within their policy,” said Larsen.

Schools are also not required to report they are following the conditions. However, Larsen said he is not aware of any schools that are not following those conditions.

ABC4 reached out to several schools across the state asking if they used the CSTAG model. Half of the school districts denied the request or provided a policy not in line with CSTAG. The other half used a similar policy or the same one recommended, like Alpine School District.

“We’ve had some really positive experiences and the schools feel supported and feel like it’s a doable process,” said Alpine School District’s Student Services Director Melissa Bostwick.

Bostwick said she likes that CSTAG focuses on a team approach.

“Typically what schools did before is they would have administrators investigate maybe a school potential threat, and they would have their school resource officers support them,” said Bostwick.

ABC4 found several schools had a similar policy to what Bostwick said she’s seen in the past. Dr. Cornell said that type of policy has been around for a while, but simply pushing the problem down the street and doesn’t address the core issue which is often a child who needs help.

“Honestly, with every student I’ve worked with, if somebody’s worried about them, there’s some hurt going on,” said Alpine School District School Social Worker Koki Cline.

Cline said more often than not, these situations can be an opportunity for them to come together and CSTAG helps them do that.

“A lot of it leads to additional resources and counseling for students, and then also being able to just stop bullying situations or immediate conflict that may be happening,” said Cline.

Below is a list of schools ABC4 confirmed have participated in the CSTAG training. You can request your school’s written threat assessment policies by filling out this form , which emails a generated public records request to your preferred email as well as instructions to where you can email that records request.

CSTAG PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

Academy for Math, Engineering & Science

Alpine School District

American Leadership Academy

American Preparatory Academy

Ascent Academies of Utah

Athlos Academy

Beehive Science & Technology Academy

Bonneville Academy

Box Elder School District

Canyons School District

Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery

Central Utah Academy

Daggett School District

Davis School District

Dual Immersion Academy

Entheos Academy

George Washington Academy

Granite School District

Iron County School District

Itineris Early College High School

Jordan School District

Juab School District

Merit Preparatory Academy

Murray City School District

Nebo School District

NUES Center

Ogden School District

Park City School District

Providence Hall Charter Schools

Renaissance Academy

Salt Lake City School District

San Juan School District

South Summit School District

Spectrum Academy Charter School

Summit Academy High School

Tooele County School District

Utah State Board of Education

Walden School of Liberal Arts

Wasatch County School District

Wasatch Waldorf Charter School

Washington County School District

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Many Utah schools don’t have enough security

UTAH (ABC4) – Many Utah elementary schools are old enough that key card access, security cameras or automatic locking doors were not built-in. The cost to implement these security designs and measures could prove costly and timely. Newer schools built in the last ten years usually have double door access where any visitor must ring […]
ABC4

Utah families file lawsuit on transgender sports ban

UTAH (ABC4) – The families of two Utah high school students have filed lawsuits against House Bill 11, which prohibits transgender girls from competing in school sports. The law bans transgender girls from participating in high school girl sports teams regardless of their “medical care or individual circumstances.” The announcement, which was made by the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New signs installed on I-15 honor to Utah veterans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To honor the veterans who have served from Utah and beyond, one popular stretch of highway will be designated the “Veterans’ Memorial Highway.” The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be installing two signs this week along I-15 near the Point of the Mountain to honor veterans. The signs measure […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah drug program helps some avoid jail time

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – According to a report by NiceRx, nearly 30 percent of Utahans suffer from mental health problems, which is the highest in the nation. The Addiction Center reports that drug-related deaths in the state are higher than the national average.  For decades, police officers responding to mental health and drug-related crises had […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Moab, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
State
Texas State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
City
Bluffdale, UT
ABC4

Which Utah cities received the most rainfall over Memorial Day Weekend?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent rainfall and snow covering parts of Utah, how much rainfall did cities across the state actually receive? The area that received the most rainfall is Eden with 3.77 inches over the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Free and fun summer activities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Free and fun summer activities are taking place all over Utah. ABC4 compiled a list of some of these activities to check out with friends and family over the next few months. City Festivals Many cities host an annual festival where you can check out local bands, vendors, and entertainment. Most cities […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Safety#High School#Summit Academy#The School Safety Center#Cstag#Fbi#The Secret Service#Gunman
ABC4

How prepared is Utah for wildfire season?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is more prepared for wildfires this year than it was last year. An ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating measures how prepared a community is for wildfires by looking at fire departments, available water supply, and emergency communications. According to a study by QuoteWizard, Utah ranked 6th as the most prepared state […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
ABC4

Safety tips to prevent child drowning this summer in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – As the weather warms up and more swimming pools are opening, ABC4 took a closer look at how to keep your children safe while still enjoying water activities this summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the second leading cause of death in children under the […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

The IUP Panel on school safety and the Georgia primary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas claims the lives of multiple students and teachers. What can be done to keep people safe at school? Former Utah Democratic Party Chair Jeff Merchant and Representative Jordan Teuscher (R), South Jordan, weigh in on that question and the Georgia primary […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox on gun laws and preventing school shootings

UTAH (ABC4) – Pressure is growing for lawmakers to act on gun control legislation. On Monday, Gov. Cox said everything has to be looked at, including guns, mental health and culture. He says that Utah has policies in place to try and prevent a school shooting from happening here. The governor says although we’ve been […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah has the highest rate of mental health illness in the U.S.

UTAH (ABC4) – How mentally healthy and happy are Utahns? A new study looking at the state of mental health throughout the U.S. found that those living in Utah, unfortunately, experience the highest level of mental illness in the nation. The study by NiceRx, discovered almost 30% of adults in Utah suffer from mental health […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Spanish Fork golf course tees off against Utah’s drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid Utah’s ongoing and historic drought, homeowners have had to cut back on watering their lawns or face fines. But what are golf courses in the state doing to conserve water?. The U.S. Geological Survey’s most recent water-use data showed that Utah uses about...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Utah Pride Week is back and bigger than ever

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) It has been three years since the Utah Pride Center hosted a large in-person pride week. That all changes this week.  Pride officials say this year’s Pride Week is bigger and better, including the area they’re celebrating. Officials say they had to expand on 5th street in part because during the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Memorial Day weekend is a fatal start to this year’s 100 Deadliest Days

UTAH (ABC4) – Memorial Day weekend starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, and this year, it proved to be a difficult weekend full of speeding, crashes and fatalities. Utah Highway Patrol is urging Utahns to remember to practice safe driving as we continue into the summer. “Going into the 100 Deadliest Days, having a […]
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Romney Address Gun Laws Following Mass Shooting In Texas

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A one-time candidate for President of the United States says something needs to be done to protect children from violence involving guns. Senator Mitt Romney was asked about the subject yesterday following a Memorial Day event in Salt Lake City. The Utah Republican said last week’s mass shooting at a school in Texas was senseless and that federal lawmakers recognize that something needs to be done. He thinks stronger background checks and the creation of “red flag” laws could be used to help curb gun violence around the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy