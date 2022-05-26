Muscle-Building Exercises You Can Do Daily—You Don't Even Need Weights!

Shutterstock

Contrary to what many people believe, working out doesn’t have to be that hard. As a matter of fact, one of the major steps is finding that physical activity you can regularly commit to. Think about what you’re interested in, what your lifestyle is like, and consider these factors when you’re planning your weight loss goals.

According to NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles, “You should find a time that is optimal for you to train and remain consistent as possible. As long as you are active, remain in a caloric deficit, stay hydrated, and get an adequate amount of sleep, you should burn fat (assuming there are no medical conditions).” So, this is your friendly reminder that consistency is key!

For many of us, working out seems to be a chore because of the thought that you’ll need fancy weights or an exclusive gym membership. But truth be told, there are effective fat-burning and muscle-toning exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home! The best part? You don’t even need equipment for it. Keep reading to know more.

Plank

If you want to strengthen your core, planking is one of your best bets. This exercise focuses on several parts of your body—including your abs, spine, and even your upper back. When you target these spots, chances are you'll get to improve your posture, which eventually results in reduced aches and pains, especially in your back.

Pushups

According to Caleb Backe, Certified Personal Trainer and Health Expert for Maple Holistics, "Push-ups are incredible and work out every part of your body, helping to tone all your muscles. Doing just three sets of 12 pushups three or four times a week can help you start seeing results after only a few weeks." He adds, "If you find it hard initially to do a full push up try doing modified ones, using your knees to steady you and pushing up using your torso and hands."

Squat

Fitness trainer Erica Ziel also shares how squats can be a good at-home workout choice. "They work all your leg muscles, plus your deep core (including your pelvic floor). Squats, especially when practiced with correct form, can improve how your body feels and moves. Plus, [it is] beneficial for improving your posture!," she says. For an added challenge, of course you can also add weights later on.

Burpees

Aside from letting your body burn lots of calories, this exercise also targets and tones your whole body. To do a burpee, Reda Elmardi, registered dietitian, certified nutritionist, and certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Trainer tells us, "Start by standing tall with your hands placed firmly on your hips, then squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, keeping your knees over your toes. (This will really bring intensity to your thigh and glute areas). Next, jump your feet forward and touch the floor behind you while simultaneously jumping up and pushing off from your left foot to stand back up. [Repeat this motion on the opposite side, as this is one rep.] Continue performing burpees for 20 reps total."

Glute Bridge

Here's another core-strengthening exercise you may want to try. Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, suggests this workout because it targets both your upper and lower body. If you want to focus on multiple muscle groups, glute bridges can help as it works your glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and abs.