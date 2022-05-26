ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Muscle-Building Exercises You Can Do Daily—You Don't Even Need Weights!

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064yJZ_0fr4KiBA00
Shutterstock

Contrary to what many people believe, working out doesn’t have to be that hard. As a matter of fact, one of the major steps is finding that physical activity you can regularly commit to. Think about what you’re interested in, what your lifestyle is like, and consider these factors when you’re planning your weight loss goals.

According to NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles, “You should find a time that is optimal for you to train and remain consistent as possible. As long as you are active, remain in a caloric deficit, stay hydrated, and get an adequate amount of sleep, you should burn fat (assuming there are no medical conditions).” So, this is your friendly reminder that consistency is key!

For many of us, working out seems to be a chore because of the thought that you’ll need fancy weights or an exclusive gym membership. But truth be told, there are effective fat-burning and muscle-toning exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home! The best part? You don’t even need equipment for it. Keep reading to know more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d4JA_0fr4KiBA00

Plank

If you want to strengthen your core, planking is one of your best bets. This exercise focuses on several parts of your body—including your abs, spine, and even your upper back. When you target these spots, chances are you'll get to improve your posture, which eventually results in reduced aches and pains, especially in your back.

Pushups

According to Caleb Backe, Certified Personal Trainer and Health Expert for Maple Holistics, "Push-ups are incredible and work out every part of your body, helping to tone all your muscles. Doing just three sets of 12 pushups three or four times a week can help you start seeing results after only a few weeks." He adds, "If you find it hard initially to do a full push up try doing modified ones, using your knees to steady you and pushing up using your torso and hands."

Squat

Fitness trainer Erica Ziel also shares how squats can be a good at-home workout choice. "They work all your leg muscles, plus your deep core (including your pelvic floor). Squats, especially when practiced with correct form, can improve how your body feels and moves. Plus, [it is] beneficial for improving your posture!," she says. For an added challenge, of course you can also add weights later on.

Burpees

Aside from letting your body burn lots of calories, this exercise also targets and tones your whole body. To do a burpee, Reda Elmardi, registered dietitian, certified nutritionist, and certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist Trainer tells us, "Start by standing tall with your hands placed firmly on your hips, then squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, keeping your knees over your toes. (This will really bring intensity to your thigh and glute areas). Next, jump your feet forward and touch the floor behind you while simultaneously jumping up and pushing off from your left foot to stand back up. [Repeat this motion on the opposite side, as this is one rep.] Continue performing burpees for 20 reps total."

Glute Bridge

Here's another core-strengthening exercise you may want to try. Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, suggests this workout because it targets both your upper and lower body. If you want to focus on multiple muscle groups, glute bridges can help as it works your glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and abs.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hodges
boxrox.com

Kettlebell Swing 101: The Best Guide

The Kettlebell Swing is an exercise that’s been around for hundreds of years. Originally, it was used as a tool to improve strength and overall fitness in the Russian military, but over time it’s become a popular weightlifting tool with many different benefits. In this guide, we’ll cover...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Trainer#Lower Body#Calories#Hips#Nasm#Mind In Muscle Coaching
shefinds

4 Fruits You Should Have Every Morning To Naturally Detox Your Body, According To A Nutritionist

Your body comes into contact with many harmful toxins every day, which is why it’s so important to provide it with the proper nutrients to detoxify itself as needed. In most cases, there’s no reason to splurge on special “detox products” claiming to help flush your system; it can do that on its own, as long as you’re maintaining a healthy diet. However, there are some foods that are extra helpful at moving the process along, especially when it comes to nutrient-packed fruits.
NUTRITION
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
shefinds

10 Foods You Should Stop Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022, According To Experts

Grocery shopping can be a slippery slope when you’re trying to stay healthy. Sure, there’s plenty of fresh produce and healthy ingredients to choose from, but there are also all those highly processed foods just begging to be thrown into your cart. Of course, we won’t blame you if you let a few indulgent options slip in every now and then, but in order to stay as healthy as possible, it’s best to leave certain items on the shelves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
CNET

9 Excellent Exercises for Getting Toned and Stronger Arms

If one of your goals this year is to get your arms in better shape, you'll need to learn the right exercises for the best results. Having a strong upper body has many benefits, such as improved posture, a stronger core and stronger bones, and putting on muscle mass also helps boost your metabolic rate.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A Beginner Calisthenics Workout You Can Do Anywhere

“Calisthenics” is not just about the tests and drills that we may remember from middle-school gym class. In fact, a beginner calisthenics workout is actually a great way to bring some fun, bootcamp-style cardio into your regular workout routine. Calisthenics are bodyweight exercises that you do to build strength...
BROOKLYN, NY
boxrox.com

Try This Brutal Full Body Workout (Sets and Reps Included)

This long and brutal full body workout will get the pump you need. It was first shared by Jeff Nippard. Jeff Nippard is a natural professional bodybuilder who shares tips and training programs on his YouTube channel. In this video, he goes through what a normal session would be of a brutal full body workout with the help of John “Mountain Dog” Meadows, another professional bodybuilder, trainer and nutritionist who died in 2021.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy