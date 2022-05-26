ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes meet for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Series is tied 2-2. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 5 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Rangers held serve at home, winning both Games 3 and 4 to tie the series. New York now heads to Raleigh looking to snap a 1-4 slide on the road in the postseason.

The Hurricanes limp home after 2 more failed tries on the road, slipping to 0-5 away from home in the playoffs. However, they’re 6-0 in 6 games at PNC Arena during this postseason. They’re the first NHL team since the 1962 Toronto Maple Leafs to see the home team win the first 11 games to start a postseason.

Rangers at Hurricanes odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rangers +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Hurricanes -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rangers +1.5 (-220) | Hurricanes -1.5 (+165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: +115 | U: -145)

Rangers at Hurricanes projected goalies

Igor Shesterkin (6-2-0, 2.77 GAA, .925 SV% – postseason) vs. Antti Raanta (5-4-0, 2.09 GAA, .931 SV%, 1 SO – postseason)

Shesterkin has shut down the Hurricanes in this entire series, really, and Carolina should feel fortunate to be tied 2-2. The Rangers goaltender has allowed just 5 total goals on 122 shots through the first 4 games, good for a .959 SV%.

Raanta was money in the first 3 games of this series, yielding just 3 goals on 81 shots. He allowed 4 goals on 28 shots in Game 4, but the goals allowed weren’t really his fault, and he made some spectacular saves, too.

Rangers at Hurricanes picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2

The RANGERS (+122) are worth a roll of the dice as the road underdogs. The Hurricanes have been playing with fire, and easily could have lost at home in Game 1. New York led until the final 3 minutes in the series opener before C Sebastian Aho scored to force overtime. Look for the Rangers to finally strike in Carolina’s barn.

The Rangers +1.5 (-220) will cost you more than two times your potential return if you want a little insurance. If you like the Rangers, just play them straight up instead.

PASS.

UNDER 5.5 (-145) is the play in Game 5.

The Under has connected in all of the first 4 games in this series, so what is going to change as the pressure ramps up?

