Creston, IA

Waterloo man arrested in Creston Thu. morning

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Dept. reports an eastern Iowa man was arrested...

www.kjan.com

kchanews.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
kjan.com

Adams County Sheriff’s report, 5/29/22

(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports four recent arrests. On Saturday (May 28th), the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man laying on the road at 220th Street and Fig Avenue in rural Adams County. Upon further investigation, 50-year-old James Ross Woods was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a little after 11-p.m. Saturday, Deputies responded to a call about another man sitting on the road, this time at 1801 Quincy Street, in Corning. 38-year-old David Christopher Yazell was arrested for Public Intoxication. His bond was also set at $300.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD: Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash on Watrous Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — The motorcyclist involved in a crash on Watrous Avenue has died, police reported Friday afternoon. Des Moines police say the driver's death is the seventh traffic-related fatality of 2022. Police responded to the crash between Southeast Fifth and Southeast Second streets Friday morning. Lifesaving measures...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Central IA man arrested in Ringgold County after being helped by a deputy

(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – A Ringgold County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a man walking west on Highway 2 through the City of Mt. Ayr early this (Friday) morning, ended-up arresting the subject on a drug charge. Authorities say the Deputy stopped at around 2:15-a.m. to see if the man needed help. The subject, identified as 23-year-old Roman Wendel Vanessen, of Norwalk, mentioned he had no where to stay, and that his belongings were at his girlfriend’s apartment.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

4 arrested on drug and theft charges in Fremont County

(Hamburg, Iowa) – A call to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle, Thursday night in Fremont County, resulted in the arrest of four people from Kansas City, Kansas. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies responded to the area of I-29 southbound near mile-marker 5, at around 11:53-p.m., and upon arrival, located a silver Chrysler 300. They also observed indicators criminal activity.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

Asay enters written Not Guilty plea to charges in Atlantic of Arson & Attempted Murder

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The lawyer for an Atlantic man facing felony charges of Arson and Attempted Murder, entered a written plea of Not Guilty for his client Wednesday, in Cass County District Court. In addition to the felony charges, 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay is charged with Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, Willful Injury causing bodily injury, and Possession of Marijuana/1st offense. Asay is set to be arraigned June 6th, with a pre-trial conference on June 11th, and trial on July 12th at 9:30-a.m.
ATLANTIC, IA
ktvo.com

One year since the disappearance of Iowa boy Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Friday marks one year since the disappearance of an Iowa boy whose death is still under investigation. Xavior Harrelson vanished on the morning of May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. The 10-year-old was last seen on his bike near his home where he...
MONTEZUMA, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Teens Arrested Wednesday In Connection To Reported Vehicle Burglaries In Carroll

The Carroll Police Department reports two teens were taken into custody this week for allegedly breaking into vehicles. At approximately 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. 18th Street in response to an alleged disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacey Nicole Vonnahme of Westside and a 15-year-old male for third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say the charges stem from an incident the day prior in which the pair was accused of breaking into vehicles to commit thefts. Vonnahme was booked into the Carroll County jail and released after appearing before a magistrate. The juvenile was released to a parent.
CARROLL, IA
KIMT

Employee of Mason City liquor store charged with theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. Christina Micheal Barnish, 43 of Mason City, has been charged with second degree theft. Court documents state Barnish was employed by a Mason City liquor store and took the bank deposit bag...
MASON CITY, IA
KCJJ

Armed subject arrested after fleeing traffic stop near Shueyville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an armed Cedar Rapids man they say fled a traffic stop near Shueyville. According to arrest records, just after 2:15 Tuesday morning a 2019 Kia with Florida plates fled from a traffic stop on 120th Street between Shueyville and Interstate 380. A passenger,...
SHUEYVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Urbandale road rage shooting incident

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. near the Highway 141 offramp from I-80/35. The victim reported their vehicle being hit by one gunshot during the incident, no one was […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced for shooting that injured two people

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who shot at a car injuring two people was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday. 30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state that Battles and his...
kjan.com

Waterloo shooting victim was tied to another slaying

(Radio Iowa) – Court records show a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Waterloo was arrested on robbery charges connected to another homicide nearly two years ago. The woman who died early Sunday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Ana Berinobis-McLemore. Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle at a residential intersection, killing her. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Oelwein Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

(Oelwein, IA) — A northeast Iowa man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fifty-five-year-old David Alan Tafolla of Oelwein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance., Tafolla admitted that he was involved in drug trafficking from October 2020 to May 2021 and sold meth on four occasions. Officers searched his home in May of 2021 and recovered meth, marijuana, and more than 36-thousand dollars in cash from drug sales. Tafolla has previous convictions in more than twenty cases that include assaults, going armed with intent, burglary, and stalking.
OELWEIN, IA
kjan.com

1 dead and 1 injured in Montgomery County motorcycle trike accident

An accident involving a motorcycle trike in Montgomery County, Saturday morning, left the operator seriously injured and his passenger dead. Both were from Stanton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley was westbound on Highway 34 at around 10:10-a.m., when a gust of wind pushed the trike off the road to the right.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

