Waterloo man arrested in Creston Thu. morning

(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports four recent arrests. On Saturday (May 28th), the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man laying on the road at 220th Street and Fig Avenue in rural Adams County. Upon further investigation, 50-year-old James Ross Woods was arrested for Public Intoxication. He was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a little after 11-p.m. Saturday, Deputies responded to a call about another man sitting on the road, this time at 1801 Quincy Street, in Corning. 38-year-old David Christopher Yazell was arrested for Public Intoxication. His bond was also set at $300.
