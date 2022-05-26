Waterloo man arrested in Creston Thu. morning

The Carroll Police Department reports two teens were taken into custody this week for allegedly breaking into vehicles. At approximately 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. 18th Street in response to an alleged disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacey Nicole Vonnahme of Westside and a 15-year-old male for third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say the charges stem from an incident the day prior in which the pair was accused of breaking into vehicles to commit thefts. Vonnahme was booked into the Carroll County jail and released after appearing before a magistrate. The juvenile was released to a parent.

