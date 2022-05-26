ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames meet for Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Oilers lead the series 3-1. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Oilers vs. Flames Game 5 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Oilers won both games at home to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, forcing their rivals to have to win 3 straight games to keep their season alive. Edmonton lost 9-6 in Game 1 but won Game 2 in Calgary by a 5-3 count.

The Flames allowed just 14 total goals to the Dallas Stars across 7 games in the first round, but they have been very giving in this series. Calgary has allowed at least 4 goals in each game, with a grand total of 20 goals yielded so far.

Oilers at Flames odds and lines

  • Money line: Oilers +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Flames -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oilers +1.5 (-180) | Flames -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Oilers at Flames projected goalies

Mike Smith (7-3-0, 2.60 GAA, .931 SV%, 2 SO – postseason) vs. Jacob Markstrom (5-6-0, 2.78 GAA, .906 SV%, 1 SO – postseason)

Smith had a little bit of a brain cramp late in Game 4, losing track of a puck on a clearing attempt on the penalty kill for the Flames. Instead, D Rasmus Andersson tied the game. Smith has actually been better than Markstrom in this series outside of that miscue.

Markstrom was a brick wall in the Dallas series, but he has been more like a chain link fence in this one as he has allowed 4 or more goals in every game.

Oilers at Flames picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 5, Oilers 4

The FLAMES (-155) have their backs up against the wall, and I expect they’ll come out with some fire, pun totally intended. The home crowd should spur on the Flames, as they force this one back to Edmonton Saturday.

The OILERS +1.5 (-180) are a little on the expensive side, but this price isn’t too out of line if you don’t like Edmonton straight up and want a little insurance. Edmonton has covered the puck line in 3 of the 4 games to date.

OVER 6.5 (-120) is the lean in this Game 5.

The Under would normally be the play in an elimination game, especially between bitter rivals, but the Flames have shown no signs of slowing down the Oilers’ offense. If Calgary is to win, they will need to ramp up its scoring, and similar to Game 1 that’s exactly what they’ll do.

