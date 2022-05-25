James “Jim” Zane White, 69, Nashua

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
Comments / 0