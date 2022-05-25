James “Jim” Zane White, 69, Nashua

The public can get its first look at the relocation and expansion of Great Plays Daycare in New Hampton Thursday. The center was awarded an “Investing in Iowa Childcare” grant last fall of almost $750,000 to help make the move into a new home in an unused wing of First United Methodist Church on North Locust Avenue. Brian Carolan is on the daycare’s Board of Directors and says they’re ready to show off its new location and new look.

