ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, IA

James “Jim” Zane White, 69, Nashua

By Chris Berg
951thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” Zane White age 69, of Nashua, IA died Tuesday, May 24,...

951thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
951thebull.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
MASON CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Ribbon Cutting, Open House for Relocated New Hampton Daycare Thursday

The public can get its first look at the relocation and expansion of Great Plays Daycare in New Hampton Thursday. The center was awarded an “Investing in Iowa Childcare” grant last fall of almost $750,000 to help make the move into a new home in an unused wing of First United Methodist Church on North Locust Avenue. Brian Carolan is on the daycare’s Board of Directors and says they’re ready to show off its new location and new look.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
951thebull.com

House Fire North of Charles City Deemed Accidental

A house fire north of Charles City last weekend is considered an accident. The Charles City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Timber Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Chief Eric Whipple says a resident was doing hot work cutting a pipe outdoors, which threw embers and sparks causing the home’s siding and insulation to catch fire, extended up the wall, into a void space and spread into the attic.
CHARLES CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Ionia, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
Nashua, IA
Obituaries
City
Nashua, IA
951thebull.com

New Hampton Heartland Days Parade Entries Due Friday (05.27)

New Hampton’s “Heartland Days” is two weeks away, but the deadline for parade entries is this week. The parade is set for its usual Friday night run on June 10th, but New Horizon’s Chamber Director Jason Speltz says some other features will be different that night.
951thebull.com

Never Too Early to Begin Saving for College

This Sunday is May 29th, which is also 529 day, to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college and the benefits that come with using 529 College Savings Plans to do it. Dave Jarvill is an investment advisor with First Security and Trust in Charles City. He advises...
CHARLES CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Scott McGregor – Chickasaw County Cattlemen 05-27-22

Rob Getz spoke with Scott McGregor of the Chickasaw County Cattlemen on Beef month, a special giveaway from the Cattlemen, and grilling tips for the Memorial Day weekend. Tips on beef can be found at the Iowa Beef Council website, and a link to the Cattlemen’s beef giveaway here.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Humane Society Issues Comments on Chickasaw County Animal Neglect Investigation

Kristy Gardner, Executive Director of Cedar Bend Humane Society issued a statement on Facebook:. Cedar Bend Humane Society assisted the Chickasaw County Sheriff and New Hampton Vet Clinic Monday in removing 23 dogs and 5 cats from a residential hoarding situation. Animals inside the home were kept in deplorable conditions; some living in crates and others loose in the home. These unsanitary conditions were by far one of the worst we have ever witnessed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
951thebull.com

Future of Ambulance Service in Chickasaw County Remains Murky

The future of ambulance service in Chickasaw County remains uncertain. In a joint meeting between the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and the Chickasaw Ambulance Council Tuesday night, the possibility of a county-run ambulance service was discussed, but nothing definitive was decided on proceeding with the venture. Monday, supervisors came...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy