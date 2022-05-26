ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump reportedly didn’t have a problem with ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many sights and sounds that linger after the Jan. 6 attack was a specific phrase chanted by some of the rioters: “Hang Mike Pence.” As outlandish as the question might seem, there’s fresh scrutiny this week into whether it was a phrase Donald Trump approved...

