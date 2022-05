(The Center Square) – Maryland’s comptroller is calling for a special session of the General Assembly to discuss the state’s anticipated gas tax increase. Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who is running for governor, sent a letter to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this week, along with Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore County, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, to discuss emergency legislation designed to give him the power to waive the state’s 18% increase to the gas tax that would go into effect July 1.

