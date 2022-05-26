ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WI

Timberwolves look to build off season

 2 days ago

Despite the 8-11 record, Living Word Lutheran baseball head coach Ben Rennicke said that he thinks the regular season has gone great for the Timberwolves. “Overall I would say this season has been a success,” he said. “It has been a great foundation year that we were looking to kind of...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Phoenix spoil Owls’ senior night

SLINGER — It was senior day Friday afternoon for the Slinger baseball team, and though the nonconference regular season closer with Menomonee Falls did not end well with a 7-4 loss, Owls coach Kamron Koplitz was just happy to let his players and their fans have a little fun after the terrifying gun scare in the district earlier in the day that forced a lockdown at the high, middle and elementary schools.
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

First step complete for Homestead

MEQUON — Once the postseason rolls around, a team cannot worry about who is going to fill the opposing side of the bracket and how they did during the regular season. The primary concern needs to be taking care of the things in their control and finding a way to put its best foot forward.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carl M. Kuss Field hosts opening ceremony, first game

WEST BEND — The West Bend Baseball Association (WBBA) held an opening ceremony and the first game at the new Carl M. Kuss Memorial Baseball Field in Regner Park on Thursday night. West Bend East and West Bend West faced off against each other at 5:30 p.m. for the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Spartans heading back to state

BROOKFIELD — The doctors told Sam Klein that tennis might not be in his future this spring. But Klein, a junior standout at Brookfield East, wasn’t about to miss out on the joyride he knew awaited the 2022 Spartans. Klein was diagnosed with a broken back in January...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford boys run wild at sectional

WEST BEND — The officials over at the West Bend East WIAA track sectional had just announced that the powerhouse Hartford boys had ran away with the team title and they whooped and headed off to take a victory lap. But not before Orioles head coach Lance Zodrow called...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth M. ‘Betsy’ Foley

Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Foley was born on June 22, 1936, in Waukesha, where she was raised by her parents, Joseph and Mary Foley, and grew up with her six siblings. She attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school, Catholic Memorial High School, received her bachelor's degree in English and sociology from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee and her master's degree in social work from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.
GREEN BAY, WI
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Satori Village brings new housing and retail space to North Mpls

Friday the 13th of May was a fair-weather day that favored the groundbreaking ceremony taking place in North Minneapolis. City officials and community leaders gathered together to celebrate the new Satori Village residential and retail community that will bring 112 market-rate and affordable apartment units to the North Side—a first of its kind to the tune of $68 million.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,170 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,619. Among the the newly reported deaths is a person aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. It marks the sixth COVID death in Minnesota for a person aged 15-19, and the 10th person 19 or younger in Minnesota to die of COVID.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Don V. Martin

Nov. 24, 1928 - May 25, 2022. Don V. Martin of Pewaukee, formerly of Genesee, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Delray Medical Center Hospice near his Florida home at the age of 93. He was born in Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1928, the son of Guy and Viola (nee Huebner) Martin and graduated from Waukesha High School.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Josiah James Michaelson

Josiah James Michaelson, 27, was born on July 13, 1994 and passed on to heaven May 20, 2022, in a tragic car accident. Joe was a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School, a certified welder, served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, and was currently employed at Hastings Air Energy Control. He was the firstborn son of Jerry and Katy Michaelson, the third of five children and a role model to them all. He considered his friends as his family and loved them all fiercely. He had a great sense of humor, was loyal, caring, genuine, selfless, patient, and flexible. His natural ability to lead displayed itself in every area of his life from sports, friendships, serving in the Army, to his most current job as Warehouse Supervisor and Logistics Coordinator. He was a handy man who loved to work on cars and could fix almost anything he put his mind to. He had a unique sense of fashion, a contagious laugh, and had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel special. He lived charismatically and unapologetically, waiting to drop into splits any time he could get. During his life with us he taught us all to be fully present, do what you love and do it with everything you have, to love unconditionally, surround yourself with good people, work hard and do good, and most of all to live life to the fullest.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ione Bette Kohlman

Ione Bette Kohlman, age 90 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Ione was born on November 15, 1931 in St. Michael to the late Jake and Elizabeth (nee Schneider) Schladweiler. She was united in marriage to Harold Kohlman on June 26, 1954. Harold passed away on Sept. 16, 1997.
WEST BEND, WI
MinnPost

Minnesota to be among first states to offer ‘test-to-treat’ sites for COVID

Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Top 10 Weather Day Going Into Weekend, But Severe Storms Possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cooler week, Friday was a welcomed change — a Top 10 Weather Day! Rain on the way tonight with an active weather weekend ahead. Get the details on @wcco News at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/kxe2f5EzpM — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) May 27, 2022 Temperatures were warm, the skies were sunny, and it was an all-around great day to get outside. The weekend still looks very warm with humidity increasing. There is a chance of storms each day. Perfect start to a #Top1WXDay in Peavey Plaza #wcco pic.twitter.com/h6piq5UwVk — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 27, 2022 Sunday is a Next Weather Alert day, as some storms may be severe by the evening. There’s a slight risk of severe weather for the metro, and an enhanced risk off to the west. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. “We are also keeping an eye on Monday. Humidity increases as we head into Sunday. It will be very hot this weekend,” WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows said. The weather could be active through Tuesday before things cool off and quiet down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

