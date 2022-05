SLINGER — It was senior day Friday afternoon for the Slinger baseball team, and though the nonconference regular season closer with Menomonee Falls did not end well with a 7-4 loss, Owls coach Kamron Koplitz was just happy to let his players and their fans have a little fun after the terrifying gun scare in the district earlier in the day that forced a lockdown at the high, middle and elementary schools.

SLINGER, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO