Moline, IL

Quad City Channel Cat Set To Open 2022 Season This Weekend

By Goose
 3 days ago
Summer is coming, and that means it's time for all the fun outdoor activities in the Quad Cities to make their comeback as well. One of the most classic ways to spend your day is to spend it on the river. But why not combine that with some shopping, lunch, and...

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.
52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
Interview: The Pork Tornadoes At Wild Rose Casino In Clinton, May 28th

The Midwest's favorite party band is returning to eastern Iowa this Saturday to Clinton at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort. The Pork Tornadoes are making a stop in Clinton for the third stop of the band's Your Girlfriend's Favorite Tour 2022. I spoke with The Pork Tornadoes' drummer, Mike Schulte, about their upcoming show in Clinton, the tour, merch, and more.
Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
Mercado On Fifth launches bigger and better market season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth is back for the season and is part of the excitement surrounding the kickoff for the Memorial Day weekend. Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.
See The Renderings for Downtown Rock Island’s Beautiful Arts Alley

If there's one thing I love in a cityscape, it's colorful murals and Rock Island's Arts Alley is about to get some help from the state of Illinois. As WVIK reports, the space will be used to host performances, art exhibits, live programs, and will have beautiful murals. The city of Rock Island and the Quad City Chamber received a $267,000 grant to fix up the alley, which is in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.
City says Dubuque Residents Need to “Bear Aware”

The City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are encouraging residents to be “bear aware” in response to the black bear that has been seen roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The Iowa DNR is working with the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County...
Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
Riverview Center is looking for volunteers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a place that specializes in providing free services to those who have suffered sexual violence in fourteen area counties. It’s a non-profit called Riverview Center. Jordan Hoftender, Riverview Center, enlightens viewers on how they might consider helping survivors of violence through volunteering. Volunteers assist...
Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
QC Pride announces Pride Parade in downtown Moline

QC Pride announced that this year’s Pride Parade will take place in downtown Moline on Saturday, June 18, coinciding with The Project’s Pride Party at Bass Street Landing. “We are so excited to bring our parade to downtown Moline,” said QC Pride President Tee LeShoure (she/her). “This is the very first time we’ve done a […]
New Doggy Resort Treats Your Pup Like The Royalty They Are

One of the things my wife and I struggle with as dog owners/lovers is what to do with them when we go out of town for an overnight, a weekend, or even longer vacation. The first place we used I was told by my then 8-year-old daughter, "we're never coming back here again". She saw the cinderblock walls and barred doggy doors as a K9 Jail and was not interested in subjecting them to that again.
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

