COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined Friday the state’s next steps to strengthen school safety for students, teachers, and staff. Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, the governor addressed strategies to reduce violent crime. The priorities focus on helping school officials evaluate potential threats and develop appropriate responses, as well as improve the physical security of school buildings and campuses. The governor said he will also work to further expand Ohio’s behavioral health workforce to increase access to mental health services, and will continue to support Ohio’s law enforcement agencies in preventing violent crime.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO