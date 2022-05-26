ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PepsiCo On Connecting With Consumers in Web3

By Alexandra Bower
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

These Are the 2022 Winners of D&AD’s Coveted Black Pencils

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save. D&AD has awarded its Black Pencil—the...
PTSD
AdWeek

VW and Johannes Leonardo Pivot From Crisis Mode to a More Humorous Tone

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save. When creative agency Johannes Leonardo took...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

As the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry responded to the spike in demand that the global pandemic brought, CPG brands were largely focused on meeting short-term needs vs. long-term growth strategies. Now, with continued uncertainty around the impact of new Covid-19 variants, inflation, labor and supply chain challenges, wavering shopper...
INDUSTRY
AdWeek

Growing Your Brand Community Is One Thing. Serving It Is Everything

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save. Community engagement has become a key...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico#Web3#Adweek#Alo Yoga#Hyundai Motor America#Frito Lay#Nft#Cmo#Social Media Week
Joel Eisenberg

Will Coca-Cola Be Discontinued in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company surprised industry analysts when they eliminated nearly half of their brand holdings in 2020 due to underperformance, leading to questions about the health of their leading product.
geekspin

Coca-Cola’s new bottle cap doesn’t come off

Coca-Cola is well aware that caps of its soda bottles usually end up as trash, so to help solve the problem, the beverage company has come up with a new cap that doesn’t come off. Coca-Cola bottles with attached caps. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola Great Britain announced that it has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pepsi
AdWeek

How Brands and Artists Work Together in the Metaverse

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save. With promises of the metaverse making...
MIAMI, FL
geekspin

Coca-Cola is phasing out its Honest Tea product line

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea. The beverage manufacturer announced earlier this week that its Honest Tea product line will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s beverage portfolio at the end of 2022. The company, however, will continue to produce and distribute the “quickly growing” Honest Kids line of organic juice drinks.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Meta Rolls Out Facebook Graph API v14.0, Marketing API v14.0

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Meta shared details on the changes that are being implemented with its introduction of Facebook Graph API v14.0 and Marketing API v14.0.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: BBH, Collective, Prophet & More

Agencies are expanding worldwide, securing AOR spots for large-scale brands and scaling offerings through strategic partnerships. This week’s roundup includes our top industry picks. BBH. BBH expanded in Europe with the launch of a new office in Dublin, Ireland alongside welcoming Tesco as its founding client. BBH strategically placed...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

IPG’s Mediabrands Content Studio Hires Trio of New Leaders

IPG’s Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) has expanded its leadership team with a trio of new hires. Nathan Coyle has been named global president of content partnerships and influencer marketing and Alissa Allen has joined as global chief strategy officer—both reporting to Alfonso Marian, MBCS’s global CEO. Heather Stanislaus has been named global chief financial officer and will report to Mediabrands’ chief financial officer, Marlene Pelage.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Ross CEO Explains $183 Million Q1 Sales Shortfall

Click here to read the full article. Merchandise and execution missteps compounded rising freight and fuel costs for the off-price retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChildren's Place Talks Amazon Launch, Pack-and-Hold StrategyKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagClosed Launches Minimarket to Elevate Made in Europe GoodsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy