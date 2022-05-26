ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Add to QB Room in Midst of Lamar Jackson Absence

The Baltimore Ravens sign a QB while waiting for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens add depth to their quarterback position while they await the presence of Lamar Jackson at OTAs.

The Ravens are signing veteran Brett Hundley, Baltimore announced today. They now have Jackson, Hundley, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown on the roster for the summer.

Hundley joins his fourth NFL team since being drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. He's also played with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, playing in 18 games throughout his career and holding a 3-6 record with nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

Jackson has not appeared at OTAs to this point, and head coach John Harbaugh said he'll wait for the quarterback to address his absence when he arrives. Jackson and the Ravens are in the midst of contract talks as he prepares to play under his fifth-year option.

