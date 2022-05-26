ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tiny kitten rescued from behind lines of state's worst-ever wildfire

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

A volunteer worker from the San Diego Humane society arrived at the site of New Mexico's largest wildfire in state history -- and firefighters handed her a box with a precious passenger inside.

Behind the lines of the worst wildfire in New Mexico state history, firefighters are facing all manner of challenges. In the hellscape that's been burning for more than a month, much has been lost, but the brave men and women charging headlong into the blaze day in and day out have also saved lives, even some of the most fragile.

That was just the case this week in Cleveland, New Mexico, in the northeastern quadrant of the state about a 2.5-hour drive from Albuquerque, where firefighters handed over a box containing a precious passenger to a volunteer who had traveled from San Diego.

Summer Piper, a volunteer worker for the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) in California who was sent to New Mexico to assist with search and rescue operations for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire, found herself accepting the box from firefighters. When she opened the box, she found an adorable little kitten inside looking back at her. The young feline was lucky to have made it out of the fire zone alive.

And now the cuddly, little fuzzball was in some very loving hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt0uf_0fr4CVMv00

"We were doing patrols behind fire lines, and [the firefighters] had a small kitten in a box, and they said they had found her out front," said Summer Piper, a volunteer for the SDHS, in an interview with AccuWeather. "She had a little bit of blood coming from her nose and mouth, and she was pretty lethargic. So we brought her back in, and a vet diagnosed her as just having a severe upper respiratory infection."

Piper, a retired sheriff's department dispatcher, has spent the past five years volunteering for the SDHS emergency response team, rescuing animals that are in dangerous situations across the country. The emergency response team at SDHS is split into different groups for different emergencies — Piper is a part of the fire team.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Piper took the kitten to a vet at the temporary animal evacuation center in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to get it checked out. The vet determined the kitten had an upper respiratory infection, and the blood was the result of an inflamed nose and throat, according to an update from SDHS.

"We got him on some meds, and he is doing great now," Piper said in a video posted on Twitter. "He is playing in his crate, and we have a little ball in there, and he gets very excited about that."

This week, the SDHS shared a video of the kitten playing with the toy ball on Twitter, writing that it was still receiving care at the temporary animal evacuation center but was "feeling better."

According to SDHS, at least 15 dogs and one kitten were rescued and taken care of at a temporary shelter. A team effort between the Humane Society, SDHS, the National Guard and Española Humane has been made to ensure these animals are being cared for until they are ready to be put up for adoption.

Piper and her husband, Brian, started working for the SDHS emergency response team after retiring, but that wasn't their original plan. Brian wanted to become a reserve humane officer, but since the program was no longer running, SDHS suggested he should become a part of the animal rescue reserve. Both of them became hooked with the organization due to their love of animals and prior wildfire experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXmiB_0fr4CVMv00

The Pipers' house was on the verge of burning down when a wildfire threatened their neighborhood in California in 2003 and again in 2007. She said being able to volunteer and help people out is their way of paying it forward.

"So we're out here in other communities and doing our part to help animals and then to also help their owners that they that we're taking care of their furry family members," said Piper. "It gives them a little bit of peace of mind while they're evacuated in dealing with other things. They're under a lot of stress as well."

Since joining the SDHS, Piper has traveled to multiple states to rescue animals from dangerous situations. Most recently, she has been helping the animals impacted by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire in New Mexico.

"It's a little overwhelming. There is a lot of ground to cover. I think they told us last night the perimeter of the fire was about 600 miles. So there's a lot of displaced animals," said Piper. "There's a lot of animals that are left behind either due to their owners not being able to get back behind fire lines after the evacuations went into place or [some animals] are strays."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8U9Q_0fr4CVMv00

Piper has been in Las Vegas since May 16, and while it has been all-consuming at times, she has been having fun with the rescued kitten. She even assured the public in a tweet that she would not be bringing home any more animals.

"The kitten is a little girl, and I became quite attached. So there was actually a rescue group, Española Humane, that came yesterday. They picked up the puppies and the kittens; they're gonna do a spay and neuter project for us here and they've named her Summer, but she doesn't technically have a name," said Piper. "They named her that because I think everybody wants me to take her home, but I can't."

Across the Southwest, wildfires have wreaked havoc, burning more than 1.7 million acres collectively. In April, two prescribed burns in New Mexico grew out of control, turning into the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires. These blazes eventually merged to become the largest wildfire in the state's history and the fire was only 42% contained as of Wednesday morning.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

A Day in the Life of a Taos Hotshot Crew

SIPAPU, N.M. (AP) — After 14 days fighting the fires threatening northern New Mexico, Tyler Freeman went for a run on his day off. In the distance, he could see the plume of smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. “It’s like that Sunday night feeling where you’re about...
TAOS, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Brunch with Byron

It's no secret that the Land of Enchantment is known for its unique, legendary food. This year we've been celebrating New Mexico plate-by-plate in Brunch with Byron. There are so many places we've yet to visit, but today we will take a look at some of the most unique places we've already been to and we visit one spot special to many as we continue to Celebrate New Mexico.
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

Evacuee shelters transitioning in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peaks fire continues, things are starting to change for those who have been affected by the fire. Shelters are closing some services in Las Vegas and Glorieta, and it’s drawing some outcry from the community.   The overnight shelters at the old Memorial Middle School gym in Las […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New Mexico State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Philo, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
People

Elk Calf Found Alive by Firefighter in the Ashes of New Mexico Fire

A newborn elk is lucky to be alive after being found by firefighters as wildfire continues to rage across New Mexico and the Western part of the country. Cinder the elk calf was discovered by firefighter Nate Sink of Missoula, Montana, while he patrolled the remote area of the forest in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, New Mexico.
MISSOULA, MT
insideevs.com

New Mexico Becomes The Latest "Clean Cars" State

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
KRQE News 13

NASA to help ID where Albuquerque should plant 100-thousand new trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve spent anytime in Albuquerque during the warm season, you’ve probably found yourself accidently stepping on hot concrete at least once, only to quickly run for some shade. Or maybe you’ve told your kids they can’t use the plastic slide at the park because it might burn their legs. Some might say “that’s just desert life,” but others insist it doesn’t have to be that way.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

The air we breathe: Coronavirus and smoke in wildfire zones

FEMA workers were stationed along a road outside the dining area at the disaster recovery center in Glorieta. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) How do you respond to a global pandemic of a deadly airborne virus and out-of-control wildfires, two different but related crises, happening at the same time?
GLORIETA, NM
KOAT 7

Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies and events in New Mexico

Memorial Day isn't just another holiday, but a day to remember and honor the brave Americans who fought and died for this country. In New Mexico, remembrance ceremonies and other events are planned to help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Here is a list of events happening in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Animal Rescue#Kitten#Cat#Sdhs
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande. The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Very hot and windy Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! Temperatures are trending around 10° above average this morning under mainly sunny skies. It will be one of the hottest days of the year with some record-breaking heat likely across eastern New Mexico. Roswell could break its record high with 106°!...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Diner food is the pinnacle of the American culinary scene. There was a time when diners were the glue that held this country together, as travelers from abroad could find solace in a warm meal at a local diner. Another great thing about the diner is that it is traditionally a 24/hour operation, which means you can eat anytime, even in the middle of the night. When you've been on the road for a long time, nothing beats finding somewhere safe and warm to have a cup of coffee or a meal.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

High wind, heat for Memorial Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our spring weather pattern continues here in the unofficial opening of summer. Another deep trough is barreling across the west bringing us more high, impactful wind gusts all across New Mexico. Peak wind gusts this afternoon reached 60 mph for Las Vegas and 45 mph in Albuquerque. Even stronger southwest wind gusts are in store for Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect widespread gusts 45-60+ mph Sunday afternoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy