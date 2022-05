On May 26, just a few days before Memorial Day, North Carolina native Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Gaskin will take command of the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron. Gaskin, who is a graduate of Lexington Senior High School, joined the Air Force in 1996. He said after a few years of college, he decided to make a career change and to enlist. The fact that his father was in the Air Force and his brother was in the Army also played a major role in his decision to join the military. “It (college) cost a lot of money and I couldn’t quite afford it, so after a couple of years I enlisted in the Air Force,” Gaskin said.

3 DAYS AGO