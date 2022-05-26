ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cel Fi Booster

By wavec0ck Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

My second network O2 has been rubbish for months. Giving sub 2meg speeds on a over congested band 20 cell....

forums.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Segmentify Test Mode

I've just opened the Racing Post website and I've got a Pop Up advising me that my browser is in 'Segmentify Test Mode' and offering me Chrome Extension. Does anyone know what Segmentify Test Mode is or does and do I need to do anything ? .......... I'm guessing it's something to do with the website rather than the browser ?
TECHNOLOGY
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets 22-Inch Wheels, Carbon Fiber Package From Brabus

Brabus is probably not the first name that comes to mind when talking about Rolls-Royce but the tuning company has a new project based on the latest Ghost. We are positively surprised by the end result, which is a stylish and stunning-looking luxury sedan with more power and a more aggressive stance compared to the stock car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mansory's 1,100-HP Ferrari SF90 Is A Carbon Monster

There have been an astonishing number of new Brabus builds of late, but this isn't the only controversial tuner out there giving our favorite cars questionable upgrades. Mansory too has a reputation for ruining cars, but unlike Brabus, which tends to focus on mostly Mercedes products, Mansory is a lot more open-minded and will work on just about anything. To be fair, these creations can sometimes look pretty good. Sadly, the same cannot be said for its latest build, which is based on the gorgeous Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and available for its Spider sibling, too. Christened the Mansory F9XX, this hyper hybrid is a case study of what happens when too much forged carbon fiber is applied to a car.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1963 Ford Y-Block Stroked to 355 Inches Makes Over 600 HP on Westech Dyno!

We love engines that fall into the "different" category and, thankfully, so does Steve Brule over at Westech Performance. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters, he's running countless mills through Westech's Superflow 902 dyno. This time around he's got a 355-inch Ford Y-Block stroker in the test cell! We don't see very many of these early Ford OHV (overhead valve) engines, so we agreed with Brule that it would be worth checking out this 355 Y-Block built by Todd Ferguson and Jeff Mummert for Joe Cebe's project.
CARS
CNET

Watch Bugatti Dyno-Test the 1,598-HP Chiron Super Sport

Dynamometers are a huge part of the testing process for new cars as well as modified ones, with the "rolling road" devices providing exact power, torque and rpm readouts and helping immensely with powertrain calibration. Cars get strapped down to the dyno and accelerate while going through the gears, with the wheels spinning on fixed rollers that record the necessary numbers. But because Bugatti's hypercars are so absurdly powerful the French brand had to create a special dyno of its own, and it released an awesome video of the process.
CARS
Motor1.com

Modified Milk Truck Makes 815 HP From Its Twin-Turbo Chevy V8

Milk trucks aren't a common sight anymore. Today, most people pick up milk at the store, and they can keep it fresh in a refrigerator, an appliance many didn't have in the early 20th century. Many of the milk trucks that trotted around American streets were made by Divco, the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. At least one lives on in Illinois, but it's now delivering ETs instead of milk jugs.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Technology
Motor1.com

New Audi A4 Avant Spied, Rumors Point To Electric RS E-Tron Variant

Fresh spy shots have captured the next-gen Audi A4 Avant performing brake tests in the Austrian Alps. The new pics show Audi continuing to hide the wagon under a full-body camouflage wrap, but as we approach its launch, we're beginning to learn more potential details about the new model. The...
MLB
gmauthority.com

Listen To This GMC Sierra AT4 With Upgraded Cat-Back Performance Exhaust: Video

The current-generation GMC Sierra AT4 – whether in pre-refresh guise or refreshed form for the 2022 model year – offers impressive off-roading capabilities thanks to a list of rough-stuff extras and equipment. Now, we’re getting an earful of the AT4’s V8 growl thanks to an upgraded cat-back performance exhaust system, as featured in the following exclusive GM Authority video.
CARS
digitalspy.com

Deleted Norton from new laptop anyway of getting it back?

Just got a new laptop and it had Norton on it but thinking i did not need it i deleted it. its Norton that came installed on the laptop when i bought it and think it was for a year so is there anyway of getting it back and using the free year?
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

Another Facebook glitch?

If I go to a post that has been liked by several friends, when I click on “Jonathan and five others like this”, instead of bringing up the list of those who like it, it just says “no data available”. Any ideas?. Posts: 856. Forum Member.
INTERNET
digitalspy.com

Missing File

Hi, I have raised this with IT support at work (i work from home) but last night a spreadsheet crashed on me which I managed to recover. However, as I recovered the correct version, I accidently deleted it thinking that i deleted the old version. I found it in the Recycle Bin and decided to Restore - but the file did not restore to its original place ! Totally vanished from Bin and didn't restore to its original destination.
COMPUTERS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota 4Runner Turns 40, Adds Limited Edition with Rad Stripes

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner adds a 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Limited to 4040 copies, the special edition includes cool tri-colored stripes and bronze 17-inch rims. For 2023, Toyota makes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert standard on all 4Runners. We may poke fun at the current-generation Toyota 4Runner for not...
CARS

