Cel Fi Booster

There have been an astonishing number of new Brabus builds of late, but this isn't the only controversial tuner out there giving our favorite cars questionable upgrades. Mansory too has a reputation for ruining cars, but unlike Brabus, which tends to focus on mostly Mercedes products, Mansory is a lot more open-minded and will work on just about anything. To be fair, these creations can sometimes look pretty good. Sadly, the same cannot be said for its latest build, which is based on the gorgeous Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and available for its Spider sibling, too. Christened the Mansory F9XX, this hyper hybrid is a case study of what happens when too much forged carbon fiber is applied to a car.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO