Authorities said Thursday that the death toll in a bus crash in northern Mexico has risen to seven. All of the dead and the 24 injured were migrants. One of those killed was a pregnant woman, and two of the injured were minors. No nationalities were immediately available for the seven dead, but of those who survived, 11 were from El Salvador, seven from Honduras and four from Cuba. Also injured were one Panamanian and one Mexican citizen. The bus plunged through a guardrail and down an embankment in the northern state of San Luis Potosi on Wednesday. Local...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO