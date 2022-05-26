ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its fourth production forecast for the 2021/2022 summer crops on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - FOURTH PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2022 SEASON LATEST...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday, supported by a slower pace of spring wheat planting and amid fears over yield for the winter crop in the United States, while corn fell after output concerns in key producer Brazil eased with minor frost. The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 1-7

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 1-7, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt raises accepted moisture level for imported wheat

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt, often the world's largest wheat importer, will allow wheat shipments with a moisture level of up to 14% for a year, up from 13.5%, due to current global supply conditions, a trade ministry document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. Egypt usually sources most...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia agree to supply Iran with 5 mln tonnes of wheat and grain - YJC news

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Iran and Russia have finalised an agreement for the supply of five million tonnes of wheat and grain to Tehran, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told the semi-official Iranian news agency the Young Journalists Club (YJC) on Thursday. The deal was one of several signed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Crops#Reuters#Crop Estimates Committee
Agriculture Online

Global 2021/22 sugar supply balance forecast flips to small surplus - ISO

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has revised its projection for the global 2021/22 sugar supply balance from a deficit of 1.92 million tonnes in February to a surplus of 237,000 tonnes, according to its quarterly report released on Friday. ISO increased its view for...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Independent

With inflation now at a 40-year high, what can households expect next?

Households are facing the highest inflation for 40 years and the cost-of-living squeeze is expected to get even worse.While energy bills are the big driving force behind the rise in inflation to 9% in April, Britons are now being hit with price rises across most essentials such as food and clothing.Here we look at what is causing the crippling cost crunch, what action is being taken and what households can expect over the next few months.– Why is everything more expensive?Inflation was already rising at a fast clip after Covid-19 hit global supply chains with a combination of pent-up demand...
BUSINESS
Axios

Fertilizer prices suddenly declining amid 'demand destruction'

Fertilizer prices are coming back down to earth. Why it matters: Fertilizer prices directly influence the price of food as farmers pass along increased commodity costs. Details: "Demand destruction" and the declining cost of ammonia production have lead to a sharp reversal in prices, Bloomberg reports. Flashback: The price of...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Reuters

Oil prices at $110/bbl pose 'bigger threats' than inflation -India Oil Min

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said oil prices staying at $110/barrel could pose bigger threats than inflation to the global economy. “If oil prices remain at $110 (per barrel) you are not just talking about inflation, then you’re talking about bigger threats. You know, that’s where the R (recession) word comes in,” Puri told CNBC TV18 in an interview at Davos.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Spot to contract rate spread now in SONAR

Following the National Truckload Index (NTI) release of a few weeks ago, FreightWaves has developed the spot to contract rate spread (RATES) to help users understand the short- and long-term relationships between transactional and long-term truckload pricing trends. Traditionally, contract rates follow the spot market trend after about 90 days....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia expects to boost grain exports in the new season - minister

(Adds details, quotes, context) May 27 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will have 50 million tonnes of grain available for export in the new July-June marketing season, up from more than 37 million tonnes in the current season, its agriculture minister said. Russia competes with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Ghana ramps up interest rate again as inflation climbs

ACCRA, May 23 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday raised its main interest rate (GHCBIR=ECI) by 200 basis points to 19% to curb inflationary pressures and promote macroeconomic stability, Governor Ernest Addison said. In March the Bank of Ghana raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 17%...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest

BANHA, Egypt May 27 (Reuters) - At an agricultural storage complex in the Egyptian city of Banha, Ahmed Nasser watches truck after truck offload freshly-threshed grain from the surrounding Nile Delta. Cut off from much of the Black Sea wheat it depended on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, often...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 23

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 20 ending May 23. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 2 8 21 66 3 Week 19 2022 1 7 18 70 3 Week 20 2021 0 3 16 76 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 9 23 64 2 Week 19 2022 1 7 20 69 2 Week 20 2021 0 5 19 73 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 11 27 60 1 Week 19 2022 1 9 22 68 1 Week 20 2021 0 2 14 81 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 9 23 65 2 Week 19 2022 0 6 21 71 2 Week 20 2021 0 6 26 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 19 2022 0 1 6 91 2 Week 20 2021 0 0 10 89 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 20 average in France 99 Week 19 2022 98 Week 20 2021 98 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Vietnam food body says meeting Thai counterpart on 'rice production cooperation'

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Food Association will meet its Thai counterpart next month to discuss rice production cooperation, its chairman said on Friday, but stressed that the meeting was not about a pact to control prices. "The meeting will focus on measures to cooperate in sustainable food production,"...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA raises food inflation forecast for fourth month in a row

Bird flu outbreaks are driving up egg and poultry meat prices far faster than usual, with eggs expected to cost 20% more and poultry 9% more this year than their 2021 averages, said the Agriculture Department on Wednesday. USDA economists raised their forecasts of food inflation for the fourth month in a row, to the highest rate since the end of the Carter presidency.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy