Stroud, OK

OHP Troopers Respond After School Bus Crashes Along The Turner Turnpike

By Gabe Castillo
 2 days ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike after a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

According to troopers, a bus crashed into a retaining wall just east of Stroud in Lincoln County. Troopers say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

OHP Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike, but the roadway has since reopened.

Currently, it is unclear what district the buses belong to, or if the driver was injured.

Image Provided By: Chad McCaslin

This is a developing story, check back for the latest update.

