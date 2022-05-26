News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Ahead of Memorial Day, Fayetteville Police and Firefighters encourage everyone to prioritize safety when traveling and while staying at home. In the coming days, residents and visitors will gather to observe and honor sacrifices made by U.S. military service members.

Public safety leaders encourage safe driving to destinations and ask neighbors to be alert. A safe and secure community is a goal in the City’s Strategic Plan. People in America’s Can Do City can take the following steps to help protect themselves and others during a time of observance for heroes.

Firefighters stand ready to always respond to emergencies; however, they would prefer the community employ steps to prevent accidents in the first place. The Fayetteville Fire Department received more than 200 calls for service during Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.

Prevention is always the first line of defense in a fire or water emergency, as most tragedies can be easily avoided. Fire Marshal T.J. McLamb and Fayetteville’s Fire Life Safety Educators promote the phrase, “stand by your pan”. Always be attentive while cooking a meal be it indoors or outdoors. Avoid distractions, like a phone or television, that take you away from “keeping an eye on what you fry”.

Prepare your home for emergencies with a smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector and fire extinguishers. After the Memorial Day holiday, firefighters will prepare for Smoke Alarm Saturday. Firefighters will be canvassing neighborhoods that have a historical propensity for structure fires and offering free smoke alarm installation. Residents can call 910-433-1413 to schedule a free smoke alarm installation at any time.

In the coming days, temperatures may climb. Some people may choose to gather at a pool or body of water. Regarding water activities, McLamb says, “If your event includes water activities, ensure someone actively supervises those who are swimming. Remember to stay plenty hydrated and let's all do our part to have a Fire Safe Fayetteville this weekend.”

Please take time to share safety advice and helpful statistics that are posted on the Fayetteville Fire Department Facebook page.

