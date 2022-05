Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO