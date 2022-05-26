MLB Team Had Perfect Response to Tom Brady's Viral Baseball Video

Photo: Maddie Meyer

The Washington Nationals are apparently still considering giving Tom Brady a shot after he shared a viral video showing off his baseball swing .

The Nationals, who selected Brady as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft when they were previously known as the Montreal Expos prior to his legendary NFL career, quote-tweeted the seven-time Super Bowl champion's video with a photo of the quarterback wearing a Nationals uniform on a piece of paper under a crayon-written "I am 12," referencing a scene from the comedy The Benchwarmers in which Carlos , an obvious adult, attempts to provide information confirming he's young enough to play for a little league team.

"We've recently moved but the offer still stands," the Nationals, who relocated from Montreal to Washington D.C. in 2005, wrote.

Brady shared the video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and trainer Alex Guerrero on his verified social media accounts Tuesday (May 24).

Brady admits that it had been a "long as s***" time since he'd last swung a bat before taking his hacks.

"Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start," Brady said as he stepped up to the plate.

The legendary quarterback -- who apparently swings left-handed despite throwing right-handed -- then hits a line drive over Gronkowski's head into deep centerfield.

Gronkowski does, however, field a deep fly ball cleanly on the next clip shown.

Brady was selected by the then-Expos as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft, despite being committed to playing football at the University of Michigan for the 1995 season.

“First of all he had good size, 6-4,” then-Expos scout John Hughes said of Brady at the time via ABC Action News . “He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position. He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Gronkowski is currently a free agent and has yet to announce whether he'll return for his 12th NFL season, having spent his entire career with Brady as a member of the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

