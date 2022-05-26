ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MLB Team Had Perfect Response to Tom Brady's Viral Baseball Video

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mV2ER_0fr3yKgp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLSrO_0fr3yKgp00
Photo: Maddie Meyer

The Washington Nationals are apparently still considering giving Tom Brady a shot after he shared a viral video showing off his baseball swing .

The Nationals, who selected Brady as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft when they were previously known as the Montreal Expos prior to his legendary NFL career, quote-tweeted the seven-time Super Bowl champion's video with a photo of the quarterback wearing a Nationals uniform on a piece of paper under a crayon-written "I am 12," referencing a scene from the comedy The Benchwarmers in which Carlos , an obvious adult, attempts to provide information confirming he's young enough to play for a little league team.

"We've recently moved but the offer still stands," the Nationals, who relocated from Montreal to Washington D.C. in 2005, wrote.

Brady shared the video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and trainer Alex Guerrero on his verified social media accounts Tuesday (May 24).

Brady admits that it had been a "long as s***" time since he'd last swung a bat before taking his hacks.

"Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start," Brady said as he stepped up to the plate.

The legendary quarterback -- who apparently swings left-handed despite throwing right-handed -- then hits a line drive over Gronkowski's head into deep centerfield.

Gronkowski does, however, field a deep fly ball cleanly on the next clip shown.

Brady was selected by the then-Expos as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft, despite being committed to playing football at the University of Michigan for the 1995 season.

“First of all he had good size, 6-4,” then-Expos scout John Hughes said of Brady at the time via ABC Action News . “He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position. He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Gronkowski is currently a free agent and has yet to announce whether he'll return for his 12th NFL season, having spent his entire career with Brady as a member of the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Doug Gottlieb on Josh Donaldson/Tim Anderson Feud: 'Donaldson Did Nothing Wrong'

LaVar Arrington on Drew Brees: 'He's Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is'

Nick Wright Predicts the Entire NFL Standings For Upcoming 2022 Season

'What a Joke': Doug Gottlieb Rips Patrick Beverley as an NBA Analyst

"I TOLD YOU": Rob Parker Dances on the Grave of 'Fraudulent' Phoenix Suns

Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today. On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her. "We're in the Endgame now,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN host thinks Heat should trade for 1 player this offseason

The Miami Heat had poor offensive showings in Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, scoring just 82 and 80 points. The Heat’s guards in particular have gone cold, with Kyle Lowry and Max Strus a combined 1-for-28 from the field and 1-for-19 on 3-pointers in those games. One ESPN personality thinks the team needs to acquire an All-Star guard in light of their struggles at the position.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Free agent for Buccaneers to sign if the unthinkable happens

As hard as it would be for the Buccaneers to prepare for a life without Rob Gronkowski, it might be worth knowing who is at least out there. While we would all like to hold out hope that Gronk is coming back to the Buccaneers to compete for one last Super Bowl with Tom Brady, at what point do we start looking towards the future?
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Cornerback Is Reportedly Getting Moved To Running Back

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will officially change positions to running back. The team confirmed the 2021 fifth-round pick's move to a spot he played at high school. Williams registered 14 touchdowns his senior year at JSerra Catholic High School before transitioning to defense as a Boise State walk-on. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Chris Russo
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Colin Cowherd
Yardbarker

Yankees add bullpen depth with former Dodgers relief arm

After losing several bullpen pieces this past week, the New York Yankees needed to hit the free-agent market to pick up a few depth pieces. The Bombers signed former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter to supplement infield deficiencies. On Thursday, Carpenter made his first appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays, driving in a run after being hit by a pitch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Nfl Standings#American Football#Mlb Team Had Perfect#Benchwarmers
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Team Reportedly Hiring Prominent ESPN Analyst

The Portland Trail Blazers are dipping into ESPN's NBA Draft coverage to fill a prominent front office role. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland is hiring his colleague, NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz, as an assistant general manager. "Schmitz will play a significant role with new GM Joe Cronin in...
PORTLAND, OR
Heat Nation

Report: Minnesota Timberwolves could steal away Miami Heat VP

The Minnesota Timberwolves made major strides with their young core this season and advanced to the playoffs by way of the play-in tournament. With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns looking like a potential superstar duo, the organization seems committed to building the right kind of team around them. Of course, that starts with making great hires in the front office.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers have to get over major hump to be successful

There is one game on the 2022 schedule for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that matters above all others; the matchup against the Rams. The Buccaneers are a great team. Winning the Super Bowl, keeping Tom Brady on the roster longer than his initial two years, and being able to do well in free agency and the draft classes of 2020 and 2022 should put this team in a great position to compete this season with a difficult schedule.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

A look back at an under-rated Buccaneers running back

Peyton Barber didn’t have the most exciting stint during his time with the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments to appreciate. Not sure why, but Peyton Barber came to my mind earlier today. I generally try to block out this section of Buccaneers history due to the mediocrity that we saw on the field week-in and week-out, but hindsight paints guys like Barber in a different light.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Saturday, May 28 (Baltimore Has Strong Underdog Value at Fenway)

Two AL East teams in trouble go head to head this afternoon when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. This is Game 2 of their five-game series and Game 1 of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader at Fenway Park. The Baltimore Orioles took Game 1 of this series on Friday night in a 12-8 slugfest under the lights. The Red Sox are now 1-3 SU against one of the worst teams in baseball.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

Friday night was one that can only truly described with Orioles Magic as the Baltimore Orioles, down 8-2 going into the seventh inning, scored 10 unanswered runs to win, 12-8. Saturday afternoon didn't go according to plan, as Nate Eovaldi held the Baltimore bats silent past the fifth inning, throwing a complete game as the Red Sox won, 5-3.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy