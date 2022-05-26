The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Brown's 2nd Grade Class

Coach Carla E. Williams, age 48, of Pensacola, Florida formerly of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022. Coach Williams was an academic and athletic standout, an honor student who led her team at Graceville High School to a state championship in 1992. After graduation, she played two years at Pensacola State College — where she was selected to the All-Conference and All-Region teams both years — before going to her “dream school” of Florida State University. Coach Williams was an Math Professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College.

CAMPBELLTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO