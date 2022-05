NEW ORLEANS — It's not hard to get a gun in Louisiana. In fact, you don't even have to go through a background check in some cases. Federal law states that you have to be 18 years old to buy a "long gun," like a shotgun or rifle, even rifles with pistol grips like the AR-15. You have to be 21-years old to buy a handgun.

