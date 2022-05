MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two sheriffs from Florida are speaking out, letting parents know that in Polk and Volusia County, their departments will act immediately to stop any shooter before they ever get near students. Both statements come after officials in Uvalde, Texas detailed the mistakes they made during the elementary school shooting on Tuesday. The biggest one, the police waiting for over an hour before going inside to stop the shooter, as students and a teacher repeatedly called 911 begging for help. “Of course, it was not the right decision it was the wrong decision, period. There was no excuse for that,” said Steven...

