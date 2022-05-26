ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pro Bowler Dismissing Bengals After 'Magical Ride' to Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

Cincinnati won the AFC last season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals surprised a lot of people last season when they finished 10-7, won the AFC North and made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI.

Their postseason success has raised expectations going into the 2022 campaign, but not everyone is buying stock in the defending AFC Champions.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson doesn't expect Cincinnati to have the same success this season.

"I think they're a good football team, there's no question about it, but I don't think that they're at the top of the class of the AFC Conference," Johnson said on ESPN radio . "I would be very cautious to think that they're gonna be back the same sorta situation again this season. The ball bounced perfectly for them. Let's be honest with each other. There was probably four or five games in the regular season that could've swung either way and it swung on their side.

"Every now and then you get on a little magical ride and you become the Cinderella story. Everybody likes Joe Burrow because he wore the chain, he's got some swag to him."

Johnson also mentioned that defensive coordinators have been able to analyze the Bengals' offense all offseason and should be able to slow down Burrow and company.

He's just the latest national personality to sell Bengals' stock following their run to Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati has a tough schedule , but their team is much improved—especially in the trenches—which bodes well for their chances of proving Johnson and the rest of their doubters wrong this season.

