Former Pro Bowler Dismissing Bengals After 'Magical Ride' to Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati won the AFC last season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals surprised a lot of people last season when they finished 10-7, won the AFC North and made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI.
Their postseason success has raised expectations going into the 2022 campaign, but not everyone is buying stock in the defending AFC Champions.
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson doesn't expect Cincinnati to have the same success this season.
"I think they're a good football team, there's no question about it, but I don't think that they're at the top of the class of the AFC Conference," Johnson said on ESPN radio . "I would be very cautious to think that they're gonna be back the same sorta situation again this season. The ball bounced perfectly for them. Let's be honest with each other. There was probably four or five games in the regular season that could've swung either way and it swung on their side.
"Every now and then you get on a little magical ride and you become the Cinderella story. Everybody likes Joe Burrow because he wore the chain, he's got some swag to him."
Johnson also mentioned that defensive coordinators have been able to analyze the Bengals' offense all offseason and should be able to slow down Burrow and company.
He's just the latest national personality to sell Bengals' stock following their run to Super Bowl LVI.
Cincinnati has a tough schedule , but their team is much improved—especially in the trenches—which bodes well for their chances of proving Johnson and the rest of their doubters wrong this season.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub
Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022
Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
Comments / 6