Brand To Watch: Unknown

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Brand To Watch, a style column from COMPLEX UK where we spotlight the very best emerging brands from out of the UK and find out what makes them tick and what their vision of fashion and the future looks like. Contrary to its name, Unknown is no...

www.complex.com

geekwire.com

Inside the first Amazon Style store

Starting today, Glendale’s most meme-able outdoor mall, The Americana at Brand, will be home to the Amazon Style store — the e-commerce giant’s first foray into brick-and-mortar apparel retail. We got an early sneak peek inside the new digs (located on the corner with Sprinkles Cupcakes, next...
GLENDALE, CA
Complex

25 Years of Staple: Jeff Staple Breaks Down the Items That Define His Career in Streetwear

Jeff Staple still keeps a printout of his credit score from 2005. “669 Poor” is prominently displayed at the top of the page citing factors like high balances and late payments as reasons for the bad credit rating. It may seem like an odd memento to hang on to. For Staple, who is now in his 25th year as a business owner, it’s proof that anyone can build something like Staple regardless of where they start out.
RETAIL
The Independent

Fiils review: We put the Insta-ready refillable beauty brand to the test

In the world of cosmetics, plastic packaging is hard to escape. Factor in that out of all plastic ever to exist, less than 10 per cent of it has been recycled, and you’d be forgiven for needing a lie down.There is a greener way however, and it comes in the form of refillable beauty products – which is where Fiils comes in.Was it the metallic aesthetic that first drew us in? Probably. But compared to a typical shampoo bottle, the refills produce 70 per cent less plastic waste and take half the energy to make – and they’re far lighter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Trippie Redd
Complex

Upscale Vandal Speaks on His Journey to Success and Collaborating With Puma in “For All Time” Campaign

Puma reconnects with Upscale Vandal for its newly launched “For All Time” campaign. The ongoing campaign series celebrates the brand’s decades-old history and its beloved offering of timeless footwear. Puma set out to explore the concept of “classic” through content and products created by “The Collective”—a group of influencers who’ve made their marks in the realms of fashion, sports, and art.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Amazon opens first physical fashion retail store

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing retail store, as people start to venture out to shop following easing COVID-19 curbs. The store, Amazon Style, located in Los Angeles, will use machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalize recommendations. Customers shopping...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Basement
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Reportedly Helped Raise Playboy’s Revenue In Less Than A Year

Cardi B joined forces with Playboy magazine in 2021 and their partnership has proved to be fruitful. Earlier this month, Playboy’s parent company, PLBY Group, announced the Bronx superstar is responsible for helping the iconic magazine’s revenue skyrocket. According to a press release, Playboy’s year-over-year revenue has grown...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Fox Is Painfully on-Brand in Waist-Length Vampire Princess Waves

Megan Fox will never not go all-out with her hair and makeup looks — we know this. Some of our personal favorite beauty moments of hers include her pink hair, her Bratz Doll-inspired manicure, and her matching ring finger tattoo with Machine Gun Kelly. Her most recent look? Waist-length wavy locks. We would go as far as to say it might even be her best hair yet.
HAIR CARE
Complex

50 Cent Roasts Cameroon Rapper for Getting Botched Tattoo of Him

An aspiring rapper from Cameroon, who goes by the name Show Yoh, is getting roasted on social media for his dreadful back tattoo of 50 Cent. Show Yoh took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new ink: a giant portrait of the Fif, which looks nothing like the hip-hop mogul, that covers his entire back.
WORLD
inputmag.com

Kanye West finally reveals his futuristic McDonald’s packaging

Kanye West has just broken his Instagram silence. After a tumultuous start to the year that consisted of a new album, cyberbullying, and some startling behavior against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper took a much-needed hiatus from social media. Now, Kanye is getting back into his old grind with the long-awaited announcement of a McDonald’s partnership.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Air France Unveils New Fully Flat Business-Class Seats With Sliding Doors

Click here to read the full article. Air France has redesigned its premium cabins to make your next long-range flight a lot more comfortable. Starting in September, select Air France business class cabins will feature all-new seats based on the company’s three “Fs”: Full Flat, Full Access and Full Privacy. The first of the trio means your seat will transform into a bed almost six-and-a-half-feet-long, while the second grants all seats direct access to the aisle—so no need to climb over your row mate. Finally, the latter “F” will provide you with total privacy thanks to new sliding doors. Each of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rolling Stone

Israeli Superstar Noa Kirel Says She Learned Spanish for ‘Dale Promo’ From Telenovelas

Click here to read the full article. Get you a girl who can sing in three languages. On Friday, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel flaunted her moves and Spanish-speaking skills as she joined Puerto Rican reggaetonero Metro the Savage on “Dale Promo.” In the song’s video, an exclusive Rolling Stone premiere, Kirel is seen wearing a luscious blonde hair for the first time. She tells Rolling Stone the song is about “having a man who is confident and secure enough with himself that he’s not threatened by the presence of strong females.” The accompanying clip matches the track’s energy with “crazy dance...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish 2-in-1 Backpacks Magically Convert Into Tote Bags — and They're All Under $50

Any traveler will tell you that there's nothing better than a multipurpose product.. Not only will they help make traveling easier, but they'll also save you space in your suitcase. One of our favorite multifunctional travel essentials has to be convertible backpacks. These handy 2-in-1 bags easily transform into stylish totes — allowing you to style the bag in different ways depending on the occasion.
SHOPPING
Black Enterprise

Playboy Has Seen Significant Revenue Growth After Naming Cardi B Creative Director

Playboy has see a drastic jump in revenue since naming Cardi B as the brand’s first-ever creative director in residence. On Monday, PLBY Group released information on its first-quarter revenue for 2022 (ending March 31), which revealed a 63% jump in year-over-year revenue since bringing Cardi onboard. The Grammy-winning rapper is credited with aiding in Playboy’s growth in revenue to $69.4 million, All Hip Hop reported.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

‘The Eminem Show’ 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition Arrives With 18 Bonus Tracks

To coincide with its 20th anniversary, Eminem has released an expanded edition of The Eminem Show featuring 18 additional songs. The hugely successful fourth studio album arrived all the way back in 2002, and the Detroit rapper has expanded upon the release with instrumentals, previously unreleased tracks, and other rarities. One of the most notable inclusions on the extended tracklist is “Jimmy, Brian and Mike,” a song intended for his third full-length The Marshall Mathers LP.
MUSIC
Axios

Axios Harris Poll 100: Retailer reputations rise

Big box retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy saw major reputational gains last year as COVID lockdowns receded, according to new rankings from the annual Axios/Harris 100 poll. Why it matters: Consumer frustration around supply chain issues and inflation has fallen on delivery and e-commerce companies, whereas retailers are...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Malls Prove Another Hub in Amazon’s Expanding Logistics Network

Click here to read the full article. The company’s test into delivery from malls has been quietly rolling along at properties such as Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAmazon Looks to Shrink Real Estate PortfolioOnline Shoppers Behind 2021's 21.5 Billion Package SurgeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY

