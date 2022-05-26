ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Ballard County drug charge for Metropolis man

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop Wednesday night in Ballard County ended with an arrest and drug charges for a Metropolis man. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling Highway...

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

