Fargo, ND

Wisconsin makes top four list for 2023 QB Lincoln Kienholz

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After offering 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz earlier this month, the three-star signal caller has officially narrowed down his list of schools down to four.

Moving forward, the South Dakota native will be focusing on Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and North Dakota State. He also held offers from Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and several others.

Per 247sports, Kienholz is the No. 60 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, and the top ranked player in the state of South Dakota. You can watch his highlights here.

As a junior, the T.F. Riggs High School standout threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also ran for an additional 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

