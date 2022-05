“General Hospital” star Kelly Monaco lost her LA house in a massive fire that was started after someone flicked a cigarette butt onto a nearby property Friday. Monaco told TMZ that she was sleeping at her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home when she awoke to find a raging fire in her backyard where the blaze was right against her windows. The fire quickly engulfed her home, but the actress escaped unharmed. Law enforcement reviewed security footage turned over by Monaco and was able to determine that the fire was started after someone tossed the butt into an empty lot next door to...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO