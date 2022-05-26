ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Community Events & Newsletter – May 24 to May 31, 2022

By CNY Solidarity
cnysolidarity.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming Meetings (Tentative): 6/12/22, 6/26/22, 7/10/22, 8/21/22. Watch here to find out if meetings will be on Zoom or in-person. Committees meet on their own. See last page to sign up for committee lists. CNY Solidarity Coalition News and Commentary:. Two Steps Forward. Two hugely important initiatives which we...

www.cnysolidarity.org

Romesentinel.com

Utica, Rome receive federal housing funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total $795,550,066 in funding to 71 public housing authorities (PHAs) in New York to make capital investments in their public housing properties. Rome is slated to receive $595,497, while Utica will get a total $2,823,236. The funding is part of...
ROME, NY
syr.edu

COVID-19 Update: Effective Wednesday, June 1, Masking Level Returns to Yellow

Recently the Onondaga County Health Department has reported a notable decline in new COVID infections and hospitalizations across the Central New York region. This positive trend, combined with significantly reduced population density on our campus given summer break, supports an adjustment to our campus COVID Level and associated masking guidance.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

BREAKING: Avoid 300 block of West Seneca Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials are asking pedestrians and traffic to avoid the area near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. The area is being taped off and will be closed for some time. No further details have been shared at this time.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

After Expedited Filing by City of Syracuse, State Supreme Court Judge Signs Order to Enforce Skyline Security Requirements

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on May 27th, a State Supreme Court judge signed an order enforcing security requirements imposed by the City of Syracuse at Skyline Apartments. The order is based on a stipulation reached between the City and Green National, the owner of the James Street complex, following the City’s request on May 10 for expedited action by the court. The judge had issued a temporary order requiring Green National meet security requirements.
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s ‘Sniper’ monument honors one of the city’s most illustrious, and forgotten, citizens

There is a small triangle of grass on Syracuse’s northside, bordered by North Salina, North State, and East Laurel streets. This oasis of greenery amidst a sea of concrete, brick, and asphalt sitting just a block east of Interstate 81 is home to one of Syracuse’s most delightful curiosities: the city’s only equestrian statue, adorned with nothing other than the word “Sniper.”
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Welcomes 7 New Firefighters

At Thursday’s Auburn City Council Meeting, the City welcomed its seven newest firefighters to the force. The new members stood in front of City Council, Fire Chief Mark Fritz, and the mayor where they each took an oath of office administered by Mayor Michael Quill, himself a former firefighter.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

Sharp disparity in lending denies Black homebuyers the American Dream: The Map

Myles Montgomery is a college educated, working professional living in his hometown of Syracuse. Three years ago at the age of 26 he set out to buy his first home. He did his research. Gathered his financial records and contacted a lender to begin the process of obtaining a mortgage. Myles initially talked on the phone where a lending representative told him a two-year record of employment would put him on track for loan approval, no problem. Myles says that positive sentiment changed when he walked into the building to present his paperwork.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

30% of New York would be conserved under bill on Hochul’s desk

Albany, N.Y. — Thirty percent of all land in New York could be conserved under a bill that passed the state Senate with an overwhelming majority earlier this week. If signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state would have until 2030 to conserve 11 percent more of its land and waters — 19 percent is already protected — in a plan meant to fight climate change, expand the state’s biodiversity and preserve farmland.
ALBANY, NY
Person
Noam Chomsky
Daily Orange

SU returning to ‘YELLOW’ masking level effective June 1

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University will return to a “YELLOW” COVID-19 alert level starting on June 1, said Mike Haynie, the university’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Utica Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event to be Held at Kemble St. Park

Utica, NY—On June 11th 2022 Motivated Minds along with Hoops & Dreams/ Patrick Johnson will be celebrating their 2nd Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event. This event is to bring awareness to the actual Holiday of Juneteenth (June 19th) and to celebrate our youth through their talents, and basketball skills. The organizations...
UTICA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
#Black People#Youth Council#Legislature#Scrc#Common Council#The Oversight Committee
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida readies for Memorial Day parade

Oneida, N.Y. — The City of Oneida Memorial Day Parade to honor Oneida’s fallen heroes is Friday, May 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Park. Please visit the Oneida Memorial Association’s Facebook page for more information. Friday, May 27, 2022. Triangle Park. 6:30- Memorial Service. 7:00-...
ONEIDA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rescue Mission Community Clothing Center reopens in Downtown Syracuse

After a two-year closure due to staffing issues at the height of the pandemic, the Rescue Mission Community Clothing Center has reopened in Downtown Syracuse. At the center, people can receive up to five clothing items each month. Inside you can find shoes, women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. There are also household goods and hygiene items.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two beaches open in Onondaga County on Saturday

A few more beaches will open in Onondaga County on Saturday. Oneida Shores and Jamesville Beach will open this year, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced. There were not enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during the pandemic, so Jamesville Beach closed to swimmers in 2020. "I really want to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

