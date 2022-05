At the first candidate forum for the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, six contenders for the open seat in Manhattan and Brooklyn discussed a wide range of issues, with a particular focus on the LGBTQ community in New York City. Hosted by the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City at The LGBT Center in the West Village, the forum on Wednesday night was attended by Rep. Mondaire Jones, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera, former New York City Comptroller Elizabeth Holtzman and Elizabeth Kim.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO