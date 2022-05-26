Audit Firm Might Resume Work with City of Santa Fe Pending 26 Unresolved Items

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire progress faces test this weekend. Both acreage and containment have increased slightly on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire: 312,057 acres and 47% containment as of the most recent reporting, with more than 3,000 personnel. However, fire officials expect growth over the holiday weekend as fire weather returns in the form of rising temperatures, dropping humidity and increased winds. “With the hotter and dryer weather, you can anticipate you’re going to see more smoke on the fire,” Jayson Coil, one of the fire’s operations section chief said during last night’s virtual community meeting. “We welcome that because it helps us to identify the areas there there could be some growth and it allows us to suppress them. If there is anything that gets out of our lines…I’ll come in here and we’ll do an update to make sure you guys know what’s going on.” The coming weather, Coil said, will help firefighters “test” the containment lines. “We don’t feel really good about our lines until they’ve had one of those tests,” he said, “because we know that the fire that looks like it’s parked under conditions that are mild, may not look the same under conditions that are extreme. So right now we welcome those extreme conditions because we want to see where we need to take action.” While numerous evacuation areas are in the process of repopulating, officials say residents of San Miguel, Mora, Taos, Colfax and Santa Fe Counties should remain on high alert for changes to evacuation statuses and road closures. You can view evacuation statuses and fire progression here; an interactive smoke map is available here. As numerous communities begin to repopulate, the Forest Service has released an “After Wildfire” guide for New Mexico.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO