Lincoln County, ME

Terry Arford, boat captain

By Kim Gillies
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Bringing Blondie Home: A Memorial Day Remembrance

In early 1941 Maine’s Army National Guard was called to active status and sworn to Federal Service. Hundreds of young men in reserve units across Maine proudly donned their uniforms and reported for duty. In Whitefield, three brothers had been preparing for this day. Russell, Walfred, and Shirley Sutherburg...
WHITEFIELD, ME
Q97.9

Hardware and Lobsters Are Perfectly Maine at this Rural Store

When people "from away" think about Maine, two things come to mind. Maine's coast and lobster. It's pretty rare that they think about the more rural areas anywhere away from the coast. It's a different part of Maine that isn't frequented as often and can feel like it's stuck in time in some areas.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Scarborough Downs OTB to close permanently

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The off-track betting business at Scarborough Downs will close permanently. “The expenses, it just all doesn’t add up for me to hold on,” said Denise Terry, president of Scarborough Downs OTB. The off-track betting club is the last remaining vestige of horse racing at...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset, Waterville metal sculptures share maker

On a recent Saturday, Mrs. Di Vece and I made a trip to Waterville, specifically so she could buy yarn and knitting patterns at the Yardgoods Center which is downtown on the concourse. If you watch MeTV then you’ve probably seen their television commercials introduced by the store’s owner who can usually be found in the store behind the register.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

LIST: Memorial Day 2022 events throughout Maine

Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day events will be held around Maine to honor and remember our fallen service members. BANGOR: The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting this year’s annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. The parade is expected to step off...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Maine REALTORS host a statewide collection drive

The Maine Association of REALTORS will host a statewide Diaper Product Collection Drive to give back to our local communities. From June 6 to June 8, over 50 real estate companies from York to Machias will open their doors as drop-off locations for diaper or diaper-related product collection. With rising costs, the demand for these essential products has only grown, and the need is widespread.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Local Meteorologist Calls Maine Weather Next Week ‘(Expletive) Classic’

Depending upon how you look at it, you've either been thriving this week with the weather that Maine has had, or been hating the fact that just this past weekend, it was in the 80s (and even near 90s inland) and felt like summer. Because while we've had more sun than clouds this entire week and been steadily in the 60s or even low 70s on occasion with no rain, some are missing the heat we felt Saturday and Sunday.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Highly anticipated Coastal 200 returns to Wiscasset Speedway

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing - the Coastal 200 is returning to Wiscasset Speedway! The highly anticipated Coastal 200 is not only the first major event of the season at Wiscasset, but it’s also a part 2 of a fun-filled weekend at the track. It all kicks off on Saturday with the annual Coastal Cruse-In & Fun Day, presented by Bozzutto’s Inc. to benefit the Special Olympics. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a cruise-in car show sponsored by Four Season Synthetic, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Wicked Cornhole, live music brought to you by the Allen Foster Band and Don Boudreau, good food and lots of fun for the whole family! The event will be held on the track and the infield with just $5 admission. There will also be awards handed out for both the car show and the cornhole tournament. Complete event and sponsor information can be found on the Wiscasset Speedway website: http://www.wiscassetspeedway.com.
WISCASSET, ME
102.9 WBLM

Popular Central Maine Ski Resort Newly on the Market

The downhill ski season might be over, but one little mountain in Central Maine is making some noise. That mountain is Hermon Mountain Ski Area. The quaint family-friendly resort located just outside of Bangor is a perfect little gem for the surrounding community. It has all the amenities, from a beautiful lodge to lesson programs. And this little perfect mountain is on the market.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Southern Maine home to hilltop views and salt marsh habitat

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mt. Agamenticus is a 692 ft. mountain in York, Maine. It’s also a “monadnock,” the word for a mountain that stands alone in an otherwise flat plain. A former ski area, today it’s a conservation area that is open to the public and is widely enjoyed for its hiking trails.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Popular Maine Clam Shack Where Celebs Often Spotted Opens for the Season

An iconic seafood shack in Southern Maine known for tasty food and celebrity sightings is open for the season. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been opening every Maine spring since 1968, and this year was no exception. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Can Maine parents bring baby formula back from Canada?

WOODSTOCK, NB — As the U.S. flies in baby formula from Europe amid a crippling shortage, parents across Maine still struggle to find formula for their infants. The shortage might have some Maine parents looking to their northern neighbor and wondering if they can drive over the border, buy it there, and bring baby formula back from Canada.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Obscura Café & Drinkery Is The Most Unique New Spot Coming To Lewiston

Hold onto your hats babes, because this new spot is going to blow us all away, take us to a new time and place, where we'll never want to leave. Obscura Cafe and Drinkery is located on 108 Lisbon Street in Lewiston and will be opening in June. Date to be announced. This is a place that you have never experienced here in the state of Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Wiscasset Homes on Tour’ brings back beloved tradition

Wiscasset Creative Alliance announces its first ever “Wiscasset Homes on Tour” on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will feature a selection of beautiful and historic locations including an early 19th century village home once owned by a wealthy ship captain and another stately home built by a Civil War veteran.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Raffle for Turner Farm Barn Supper

Reservations for a dinner at the historic Turner Farm on North Haven Island are as rare as hen’s teeth these days — and a reservation combined with a round-trip ticket on Captain John Morin’s Equinox transit service out of Rockland are even more difficult to obtain. But the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has assembled their sixth annual “Treat for Two” raffle package with a reservation date of Thursday, Aug. 11 and is inviting the general public to purchase a chance to win this spectacular Maine excursion and organic farm-to-table meal. The winning ticket will be drawn during the LCDC’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7. The winners will be notified that evening.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Stutzman's farm stand and bakery

There is a hidden gem you absolutely must try. Stutzman's farm stand and bakery on Douty Hill road in Sangerville, Maine is a place you must check out. I highly recommend Stutzman's for their delicious brick oven pizza and also for the farm-fresh vegetables and other items that they carry.
SANGERVILLE, ME

