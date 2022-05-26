Iowa Legislature ends session known for big tax cuts

I’ve heard it said many times since Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas. There is nothing we can do to prevent these tragedies. Some friends of mine feel that way, but I can’t endorse such hopelessness. There are several steps that could be taken to reduce gun violence and hopefully prevent the next mass shooting. In Wisconsin, Governor Evers proposed, two years ago, that the state adopt universal background checks for all gun purchases. Currently only those who buy guns at licensed dealers have to undergo a background check. That is a huge loophole, and could be easily closed. Evers also proposed what is called a Red Flag Law, which would allow, under certain circumstances, a person to petition the court to temporarily remove weapons from those who seem intent on committing harm. It is controversial, but could be effective. Under the law, a family member could petition the court to hold a hearing to determine if someone in possession of a gun may be intent on using it. Only if that person is deemed a threat, or unstable, would their guns be removed. Once the court is assured the person is no longer a threat, their weapons would be returned to them. These steps wouldn’t guarantee an end to mass shootings, but that is a far cry from not being able to do anything.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO