Alisson - 6 There were only two Real Madrid shots on target all night, which showed how underworked Alisson was and he could do nothing about the goal, with Vinicius free at the back post. He was relieved to see Benzema's strike before the break ruled out after he had bundled into Konate during a scramble that led to the effort but had a watching brief for much of the night.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO