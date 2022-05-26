Indiana State Police Increasing Patrols Memorial Day Weekend for Click-It or Ticket Campaign
By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
3 days ago
With all the information and statistics we have on how wearing a seatbelt while driving or riding in a moving vehicle can literally save your life, the fact there are people who still don't wear them boggles my mind. I don't even start my truck until I have my seatbelt on,...
The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - How would Indiana State Police help and respond to a school shooting? Sgt. Brian Walker with the ISP sat down with reporter Vince Lovergine to talk about how police can help. “The thing about active shooter situations is they’re not all the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – It was supposed to be a routine compliance inspection. What an Indiana State Police trooper found inside a semi tractor trailer headed toward Indianapolis on Thursday ended up being anything but routine. That trooper uncovered $1 million worth of cocaine, and now two Florida...
AUBURN, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who walked into a northern Indiana bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to state police, the robbery occurred Thursday at around 10: 13 p.m. at a Farmers...
Shots Fired: Indiana SWAT Captures Accused KillerIndiana Mugshot. An arrest has been made in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old in April. Roberto Melendrez-Moran, 23, is accused of killing Ngun Peng.
Trooper Luke Tipton of the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main Street and Pierce Street in Liberty, Indiana when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday at the Jennings County Jail, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Police said shortly after 7:30 a.m., corrections officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office found a female inmate unresponsive in her cell.
Jessica Stevens is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of unlawful possession of a syringe (and misdemeanor warrants). If you have any information about this fugitive's whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Aidan Aguilar is wanted for 2 counts of probation violation for possession...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
Students in our Tri-State rely on their schools and on local law enforcement for their safety in the classroom. How the Indiana State Police works to protect our local schools. Students in our Tri-State rely on their schools and on local law enforcement for their safety in the classroom.
It has been a number of years since I first got my driver's license but even back in then, I understood the importance of wearing a seatbelt whenever I was in a car - whether I was the one driving or not but it seems some folks still need the reminder.
AURORA, Ind. — Two people from Cincinnati were arrested Tuesday after a car was reported stolen from a gas station in Rising Sun. It happened around 3:43 p.m. when police got a report that the car was stolen from a Shell Gas Station. Officers tried to pull the car...
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Williamsburg Police announced that two men were arrested twice within a 24-hour period after separate chases. On May 23, Mathew Rajon, 38, from Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal and possession of marijuana. Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, also of Detroit, was arrested and charged the same night with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are the latest updates on Wednesday night storms across Indiana, from the National Weather Service and Storm Track 8. Clinton County 911 reports Frankfort City Light & Power outages will persist for the next 2-4 hours for customers in its eastern area. 8:31 p.m. A...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
Seven people, including five from Indiana, have learned their sentences after a wide-ranging investigation cracked a methamphetamine and marijuana ring. According to federal investigators, the group shipped in large amounts of meth and marijuana from California to addresses in Muncie and Anderson. The drugs were then resold in Muncie, Anderson, Gosport and Brazil, Indiana.
