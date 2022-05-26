ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Anaplan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAN

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Genesco Q1 Earnings

Genesco GCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genesco beat estimated earnings by 588.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $17.95 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costco Wholesale's Earnings: A Preview

Costco Wholesale COST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Costco Wholesale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03. Costco Wholesale bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Destination XL Cuts Promotions, Posts Higher Sales and Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Cutting back on promotions has helped Destination XL Group buck the larger retail trend and led the company to improved profits and sales in the first quarter. The Canton, Mass.-based men’s big and tall retailer on Thursday reported net income of $13.4 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, as compared to $8.7 million, or 14 cents a share in the first quarter of fiscal 20212. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.3 million, compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDInside...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Anaplan#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Is a Buy

The pharma giant delivered better-than-expected results in the first quarter. The company's dividend still has plenty of room to grow. The stock is currently trading at a discounted valuation to its peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Twitter and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the bell. Nvidia — The chip stock dropped more than 6% after Nvidia's guidance for the second quarter showed lighter-than-expected revenue. The company said in a press release that sanctions on Russia and lockdowns in China would amount to a $500 million hit for the quarter. Nvidia did beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company has navigated the supply chain challenges admirably so far and has been clocking impressive growth. Ambarella's cheap valuation and the booming demand for its computer vision chips should help it regain its mojo. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Coinbase And 2 Other Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 500 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2022

• American Woodmark AMWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $493.20 million. • Evogene EVGN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $29.94...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy