Anaplan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.1 million.

